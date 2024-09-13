Daily news update: Pastor Mboro released on bail | Pravin Gordhan ‘critical’ | Cabanac asked to step aside

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has granted Incredible Happenings Church pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng bail of R3,000.

Meanwhile, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Thursday afternoon said former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Furthermore, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has asked his controversial chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to consider stepping aside after mounting public pressure for him to be fired or resign.

News Today: 11 September 2024

‘He’s just a worker’ – Pastor Mboro released on R3 000 bail

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has granted Incredible Happenings Church pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng bail of R3,000.

Mboro and his bodyguard Clement Baloyi returned to the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court for his new bail application bid on “new facts”.

Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekhuruleni, 11 September 2024, for a fresh bail application “on new facts” after their previous application was unsuccessful in August. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The prosecutor on Thursday said that the state was of the view that one of the firearms held by Motsoeneng did not fall under Section 4 of the Firearms Control Act.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He’s just a worker’ – Pastor Mboro released on R3 000 bail

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament he had a “fairly lengthy discussion” with Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi after his recent comments on the NHI and behaviour in Parliament about the matter.

The president revealed this while answering questions during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) plenary on Thursday.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been told by President Cyril Ramaphosa he needs to engage with organisation on the NHI. Picture by Alet Pretorius/GALLO IMAGES

The DA’s Nicolaas Pienaar asked about the Presidential Health Compact and National Health Insurance (NHI), referring to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s “belligerent” responses to questions, or lack thereof, in Parliament last week.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa had ‘lengthy discussion’ with Motsoaledi after NHI comments

Pravin Gordhan critical but receiving ‘best care possible’ – Mbalula

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Thursday afternoon said former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

When asked how severe Gordhan’s condition was, Mbalula would not elaborate.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Earlier in the day, Gordhan’s political party wished him a speedy recovery while his daughter Anisha confirmed that her father had not passed on after several messages began circulating on social media on Wednesday morning about his death.

CONTINUE READING: Pravin Gordhan critical but receiving ‘best care possible’ – Mbalula

Williams out of Bok tour to Argentina, Van den Berg called up

The Springboks have suffered another big injury blow ahead of their mini tour to Argentina for next Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Pumas in Santiago.

Hot on the heels of the news prop Steven Kitshoff has been ruled out of rugby for several weeks because of a neck injury, comes the announcement that scrumhalf Grant Williams is also out of action and will miss the tour to Argentina.

Morne van den Berg has replaced Grant Williams in the Springbok squad for the trip to Argentina. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Lions scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who was due to play in the Currie Cup semi-final against the Cheetahs on Saturday, will now take Williams’ place in the Bok team.

CONTINUE READING: Williams out of Bok tour to Argentina, Van den Berg called up

Steenhuisen asks controversial chief of staff Cabanac to step aside

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has asked his controversial chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to consider stepping aside after mounting public pressure for him to be fired or resign.

Cabanac’s appointment was met with outrage and dissatisfaction from South Africans who accused him of racism.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Roman Cabanac. Picture: X/@RomanCabanac

On Thursday, Steenhuisen admitted that he made a mistake in the appointment.

CONTINUE READING: Steenhuisen asks controversial chief of staff Cabanac to step aside

In other news today:

