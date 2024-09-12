Agriculture Minister Steenhuisen asks controversial chief of staff Cabanac to step aside

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen asks Roman Cabanac to step down after public outcry over racist remarks.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has asked his controversial chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to consider stepping aside after public pressure for him to be fired or resign.

Cabanac’s appointment was met with outrage and dissatisfaction from South Africans who accused him of racism.

Some time back, he tweeted that black people are not liberals. He said, “If you want to be a liberal party, it cannot be black-led,” in reaction to Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane’s explanation in his book on why he left the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Pressure on Steenhuisen to reconsider Cabanac’s appointment

He also alleged called black people “Bantu people” and questioned the validity of the Sharpville Massacre.

Pressure was mounting on Steenhuisen to reconsider his decision to appoint this controversial podcaster as a chief of staff, but he defended the appointment, saying Cabanac held the required qualifications as he had an LLB and had experience.

ALSO READ: Steenhuisen’s chief of staff Cabanac to earn almost R120k a month

On Thursday, he admitted that he made a mistake in the appointment. “We don’t always get it right. We never will,” the DA leader said during his appearance at the Cape Town Press Club.

Steenhuisen confirmed human resource processes were underway and that he had asked Cabanac to step down.

“Frankly, I found it far too distracting from the work of my ministry and our government that he is the news story rather than the work of the department, and I have asked him therefore whether he would consider stepping aside,” he said.

Minister takes full responsibility for appointment

The minister added that he takes full responsibility for the appointment.

Steenhuisen’s announcement came a day after Cabanac posted an open letter on his X account emphasising his acceptance of the role as a commitment to the nation’s growth, food security, and economic stability.

ALSO READ: ANC labels Steenhuisen a hypocrite for appointing ‘personal acquaintances’

He acknowledged his past mistakes, saying, “I acknowledge that some of my past online statements were simplistic and controversial, leading to strong reactions. I understand and respect the concerns that have been raised, especially considering my new non-partisan role.”

Cabanac said in 2024 both South Africa and he changed and asked South Africans to give him a chance to do the job and evaluate him after it is done.

“I am committed to working with anyone who shares the goal of a prosperous United South Africa. Together, we can ensure food security, create jobs, and build a thriving economy,” he said.

ANC study group welcomed move

In response to Steenhuisen’s announcement, the ANC study group on agriculture welcomed the move.

“We urge the minister to respect the provisions of the rules and regulations governing the appointment of staff into political offices,” the study group said.

NOW READ: ‘Clean governance’: No looting with new ministers…