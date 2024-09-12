Daily news update: Mboro’s magistrate stays | PSC asked to probe health boss | Gigaba questions ANC renewal agenda

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the state’s application to have Pastor Mboro’s magistrate recused failed, the Public Service Commission has been asked to investigate corruption allegations against the head of the Gauteng health department, and ANC NEC member Malusi Gigaba questioned his party’s renewal agenda at its youth league’s birthday.

Also, the memorial for kwaito legend Mapaputsi will be today, and we look at three things we learned from Bafana’s AFCON qualifiers.

See today’s weather forecast.

News today: 12 September 2024

Magistrate to stay in Pastor Mboro case after state’s recusal application fails

he state’s recusal application against the magistrate presiding over the case against Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng and his two co-accused has been dismissed.

Paseka ‘Pastor Mboro’ Motsoeneng at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 2 September 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) brought the recusal application against Magistrate Katlego Mokoena on Monday before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court could hear Motsoeneng’s bail application on new facts.

Continue reading

PSC to probe Gauteng health head’s appointment amid corruption claims

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration has requested the Public Service Commission (PSC) investigate the appointment of the head of the Gauteng health department.

Gauteng department of health head of department Arnold Malotana. Picture: X/@TamboHospital

The chairperson, Jan de Villiers, confirmed in a video posted on X that the committee received a complaint about Arnold Lesiba Malotana’s recent appointment.

Continue reading

‘Why is this money so limitless?’: Gigaba questions ANC renewal, says corruption splitting party

African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Malusi Gigaba has questioned his party’s renewal agenda.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images / Esa Alexander

Gigaba was speaking at the 80th birthday celebration event of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) on Tuesday.

Continue reading

R160 million Walter Sisulu Square a crumbling monument to waste

A tribute to those who helped birth a free South Africa is a shell of shattered potential.

A memorial to the Freedom Charter vandalised at Walter Sisulu Square. Picture: Pieter Potgieter.

The Walter Sisulu Square in the heart of Kliptown was meant to serve as a living memorial to those who formulated the Freedom Charter.

Continue reading

President Ramaphosa to sign Bela bill into law on Friday. Here’s why it is so controversial

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his intention to sign the Bela Bill into law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill has been a source of debate within sections of society who believe the Bill gives government excessive powers over the futures of children and their parents.

Continue reading

Mapaputsi in his own words: The Kwaito artist between the highs and lows

Kwaito legend Mapaputsi will be laid to rest this weekend, with his memorial service set for Thursday at Eyethu Shopping Centre in Machaba Drive in Mofolo, Soweto.

The article includes extracts from a chapter in Born To Kwaito, which frankly profiled Mapaputsi in an interview with the Kwaito artist. Picture: Johan Rousseau/Facebook

Real name Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya, the artist passed away on 5 September.

Continue reading

Google, Meta and X probed for breaches to SA’s Promotion of Access to Information Act [VIDEO]

The Information Regulator (IR) said there are limitations to force big tech companies like Google, Meta and X to comply with the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

Meta’s HQ in Cupertino. Picture: X/@EliBurton_

The South African regulator on Wednesday held a press briefing to share the progress and developments of its work since the beginning of this financial year.

Continue reading

Boks star Cheslin Kolbe says he’s still learning new ‘tricks’

He may be something of a veteran in the team, a seasoned pro who’s won two World Cup winners’ medals, but Cheslin Kolbe says he is still learning about rugby and the youngsters in the current Springbok set-up are showing him a few new “tricks”.

Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe show off the Freedom Cup, following their back-to-back wins against the All Blacks. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Kolbe has once again been one of the stars of the Boks’ run in the Rugby Championship, which has seen them win four out of four games to lead the competition with 18 log points. Argentina are second (10), followed by New Zealand and Australia, who are out of the running to win the title this year.

Continue reading

Three things we learned from Bafana’s AFCON qualifiers

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana ended up with four points from their opening two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this week, as satisfactory return in their bid to make it to Morocco next year.

Thalente Mbatha (centre) celebrates after scoring against Uganda. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

There was some cause for concern in Bafana’s AFCON performances against Uganda and South Sudan. And there were also positives to take forward into next month’s AFCON qualifiers against Congo-Brazzaville.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Pravin Gordhan hospitalised | NPA’s access to state capture evidence blocked | Bafana seal Afcon win