Aphiwe Dyantyi back in rugby, as Sharks announce Bok’s return

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has been signed by the Sharks, following the end of a four-year ban for using a prohibited substance.

The news was revealed on Tuesday morning by the Sharks.

Dyantyi previously played for the Lions and earned 13 Springbok caps in 2018/19.

However, in 2019 the 28-year-old tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, which are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substances list.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport charged Dyantyi with doping offences after his ‘B’ sample also tested positive and he received a four-year ban.

Dyantyi won World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award at the end of 2018 after a stunning debut season with the Boks. He scored six tries in 13 Tests.

“More than anything I’m excited to be back … I promise to only give my best for the jersey,” said Dyantyi in a social media post.