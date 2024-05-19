Daily news update: Ballito construction site collapse| missing fishermen| Sundowns sets new record

In today’s news update, four construction workers have now been confirmed deceased after a wall collapsed at a Ballito construction site in Durban on Saturday morning.

In a separate incident, officials launched a search of at least 30 nautical miles off the coast of Hout Bay for 11 missing fisherman after the catastrophic sinking of their trawler on Friday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns have set a new record of points accumulated in a 16-team DStv Premiership following a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

News Today: 19 May 2024

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Laingsburg and Beaufort West local municipalities of the Western Cape and the Kareeberg local municipality of the Northern Cape, on Sunday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Light rain is also expected in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Supply Shortage: National Health Department warns of insulin pen stock-outs

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has issued a statement warning of potential shortages of human insulin pen devices.

Administering the wrong amount of insulin can have serious consequences for individuals with diabetes. Picture: iStock

This directive instructed healthcare facilities nationwide to exercise caution in the allocation of insulin pens for diabetes patients due to anticipated supply constraints.

Drama on Cape’s high seas: Nine plucked from ocean, 11 still missing as trawler sinks

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), a mayday call was intercepted on Friday, 17 May at 3.40pm, prompting rescue craft and other fishing vessels on the Atlantic Seaboard to respond.

Eleven fishermen are missing at sea after their trawler sunk on the Atlantic Seaboard on Friday afternoon, 17 May. Picture: Supplied/ NSRI

Five fishing boats were first to reach the scene, rescuing nine of the 20 local fishermen who were from one of the sunken trawler’s life rafts.

Ballito construction site collapse: Four victims now confirmed dead

News from KwaZulu-Natal: It is not yet clear what caused the tragic collapse at the site in Zen Drive.

Three construction workers died and two others are still buried under the soil after an embankment collapsed at Ballito construction site on Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied

One worker was found alive six hours after the collapse of the wall.

Debt review: should you or shouldn’t you?

Even high-income earners are battling to pay all their debts and are starting to skip payments on important debts such as their home loans. Would debt review be the answer?

Image: iStock

“To make it clear: debt review is not for everyone. However,, while some consumers may give debt review an immediate thumbs-down due to not fully understanding the ins and outs of the process, for others, it can be their last resort to avoid losing their car or home,” Wikus Olivier, managing director at CreditSmart Financial Services, says.

Leon Schuster is very much alive

It’s not the first time that fake news of filmmaker Leon Schuster’s death do the rounds.

Asgar Mahomed, producer of Leon Schuster’s movies, with him on Thursday. Picture: Asgar Mahomed

Rumours of Schuster’s death circulated on social media this week, and people started to post tributes. One Facebook user wrote: “With heavy hearts, today we announce the sad news about the great actor Mr Bones. We won’t be seeing Leon Schuster anymore. Rest well, Bones.”

‘Radio is such a boy’s club,’ says Dineo Ranaka as she embarks on culinary journey

Broadcaster Dineo Ranaka has lambasted the toxic nature of the South African radio landscape, highlighting its bias against women in the industry.

Dineo Ranaka has ventured into the culinary business, this after leaving Kaya FM in 2023. Picture: dineoranaka/Instagram

“Radio is such a boy’s club. If you are not born male, it’s difficult to even get executives to take you seriously; it’s difficult to get advertisers to take you seriously,” said Ranaka in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Saturday morning.

URC result: Bulls too strong for Benetton in 56-35 win

The Bulls empathically put away Italian side Benetton 56-35 in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld.

Bulls star Canan Moodie scored three tries in the win over Benetton in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images.

The win saw the Bulls move to second place on the URC points table with 61 points. Things could change on the log with Glasgow Warriors and Leinster still to play later on the weekend.

Sundowns set new PSL record with win over Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns have set a new record of points accumulated in a 16-team DStv Premiership following a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking duo of Peter Shalulile and Lesiba Nku. © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Lesiba Nku scored the only goal of the match in the narrow win as the Brazilians moved to 72 points to set a new benchmark.

