Level 2 warning for damaging waves in Western Cape

Here's what to expect on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Monday.

According to the weather service, this will result in the possibility of coastal users being swept off rocks

and difficulty in navigation at sea.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, the central parts of the Northern Cape and the western and central interiors of the Eastern Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east.

ALSO READ: Weather Service issues warning for high fire danger in two provinces

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west and south.

North West: Fine and warm weather.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will be windy in places over the central and southern interior. The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the west coast where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly but north-easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in the south-east, otherwise fine and warm to

hot but partly cloudy and cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be Light and variable, becoming light to moderate north-easterly form late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, but south-westerly in places south of Coffee Bay during the morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in the extreme north-east, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.