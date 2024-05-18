Weather Service issues warning for high fire danger in two provinces

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Laingsburg and Beaufort West local municipalities of the Western Cape and the Kareeberg local municipality of the Northern Cape, on Sunday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Light rain is also expected in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool to warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and light rain where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with light morning rain in places, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm but cool in the south.

North West: Fine and warm weather.

Free State: Fine and col to warm.

Fog warning

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but cool in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches along the coastal areas where it will become partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly in the west where it will become fresh to strong from the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate westerly to north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy along the coast from afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light to moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly reaching strong in places south of Richards Bay from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.