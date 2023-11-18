Weather update: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail expected three provinces

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the western parts of the North West, north-western parts of Free State and western KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for strong, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over central parts of the Northern Cape and Beaufort West municipality in the Western Cape.

Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures exceeding average maximum are expected for vast parts of the Eastern Cape, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, Limpopo valley and the Lowveld and Western Bushveld of Limpopo, and north of Tshwane persisting until Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RwCDMpCaS3 November 18, 2023

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is also in most parts of the Eastern Cape until Tuesday in the lowveld of Mpumalanga, parts of Limpopo and Tshwane.

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Hot in the north, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Very hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered on the central and eastern Highveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon except in the Lowveld but scattered over the southern parts.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy, windy and hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Cool along the coast, otherwise fine, windy and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to south-easterly, becoming fresh from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog along the west and south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be Light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly in the west and south-west. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise fine, windy and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be Light and variable becoming moderate southeasterly to easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with a chance of drizzle along the coast and adjacent interior.

Isolated afternoon to evening thunderstorms are expected to the east of Queenstown. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to north-easterly, freshening in the afternoon. It will become moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.