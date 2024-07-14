Daily news update: Zuma’s daughter on VBS, Springboks and Ramaphosa’s GNU

Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla has expressed distrust in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate the leaking of jailed former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s explosive affidavit.

The NPA on Friday said the leaking of Matodzi’s affidavit “undermines the administration of justice.”

The leaked 70-page witness statement went viral on social media on Thursday, just a day after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced the 47-year-old Matodzi (47) to an effective 15 years in prison.

The statement with annexures totals 263 pages and took around three weeks to draft, according to sources.

Ireland stunned the Springboks in the second Test in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Ireland beat the Springboks 25-24 in a thrilling second Test in Durban on Saturday, with replacement back Ciaran Frawley slotting two late drop-goals to get the win for his team.

In a see-saw affair, Ireland led 16-6 at half-time after a dominant first half, with Conor Murray scoring the only try.

The Boks hit back strongly in the second half, with Handre Pollard kicking several penalties to put the world champions ahead, but Frawley’s two late drop-goals did the job for the visitors.

The South Africans won the first Test 27-20 at Loftus the week before to make this a drawn series at 1-1.

Benjamin Bezuidenhout. Photo: Facebook/Marisha Bezuidenhout

A South African mother has been left heartbroken after the body of her 20-year-old son who had gone diving off the coast of Greece was found on Friday in a tragic incident that gripped the community of Knysna.

It is understood Benjamin Bezuidenhout who went missing on Thursday, apparently free-dived into the sea north of Sami, in the vicinity of the island of Kefalonia.

When the former Knysna High School pupil didn’t return, alarm bells sounded, and a full-scale search began, The Greek City Times reported.

“The Hellenic Coast Guard, private vessels, a diver, and a Hellenic Air Force helicopter participated in the search. Sadly, the young man’s body was found near the area where he was last seen swimming.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. However, it’s believed he may have been caught in a strong current and potentially struck a rock,” the paper reported.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The programmes and priorities of the government will be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa next week.

This is according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The much-anticipated Cabinet lekgotla of the government of national unity (GNU) got underway at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

The two-day lekgotla has been convened to discuss government’s priorities and programme of action in the seventh administration.

The meeting is being attended by representatives from the political parties that make up the GNU including ministers, premiers and directors-general.

