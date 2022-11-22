Daily news update: Chris Hani’s killer given parole, Zuma’s appeal dismissed, and Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed

Citizen Reporter

Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, reacted with anger on Monday after her husband’s killer Janusz Waluś was granted parole.

She said the judgment was diabolical.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) earlier ruled that Waluś be released within 10 days.

The ConCourt found that the decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola not to grant Waluś parole in 2020 was irrational.

“The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services is ordered to place the applicant [Janusz Waluś] on parole on such terms and conditions as he may deem appropriate, and to take all such steps as may need to be taken to ensure that the applicant is released on parole within 10 calendar days from the date of this order,” Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled.

Former president Jacob Zuma blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend, calling him corrupt and treasonous. Picture: Picture: Michele Spatari/POOL/AFP

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal against the setting aside of his medical parole by the Pretoria High Court.

The Bloemfontein-based court has also ordered the former president to return to prison.

Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services had appealed the high court’s ruling in December last year, which set aside the decision by former Correctional Services national commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant him medical parole.

The former president was handed a 15-month jail sentence by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for contempt after he refused to testify at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Loadshedding. Rolling Blackouts in South Africa, the new normal

With severe power constraints and a shortage of diesel, Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding, instead of stage 5, will be implemented continuously until 5am on Tuesday.

Eskom said stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented daily at 5am until 4pm.

On Sunday, the ailing parastatal said changes in the stages of the deliberate power cuts will be more erratic citing high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves.

“Due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”

Five men standing trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, has been postponed to May next year.

The State on Monday, was expected to put its fourth witness on the stand, but the trial had to be deferred to 2 May 2023, after accused number one and two – Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi – appointed attorney Sipho Ramosepele as their new legal counsel.

The men were previously represented by defence attorney Tshepo Thobane.

Singer Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram

Songstress Lady Zamar’s name was unexpectedly dragged after a high school student took his own life.

Lady Zamar hasn’t been able to catch a break on social media after she alleged that her former partner fellow artist Sjava raped her in late 2017.

In November 2019, Lady Zamar laid a case of rape against Sjava of which the public was only made aware in March 2020. She alleged she was raped by the accused after the two performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo in 2017.

The case was thrown out of court and Sjava denied the allegations levelled against him.

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo gives a press conference at Shahaniya Sports Club in Al Samriya, northwest of Doha, on Monday. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday that his explosive row with Manchester United would not impact Portugal’s chances at the World Cup as they prepare for their opening match in Qatar with Ghana.



Last week superstar Ronaldo lashed out at Premier League club United and the team’s coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview after being relegated to a peripheral role this season.