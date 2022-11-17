Senzo Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala admits he had phone but never called cops for help

Thapelo Lekabe

Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala, did not call police on the night the soccer star was fatally shot even though he had his cell phone with him in a locked bedroom.

This emerged on Thursday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, in the murder trial of the five men accused of killing the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Madlala was present on the night Meyiwa was shot in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on 26 October 2014.

The footballer was gunned down in what has been described as a botched robbery at the family home of his then-lover, musician Kelly Khumalo.

Cross-examination

During cross-examination by Advocate Zandile Mshololo – the defence lawyer for accused number five – Madlala was questioned on his version of events on what happened when alleged intruders entered the Khumalo house and demanded money and cell phones.

He had previously testified that he ran into one of the bedrooms with his cell phone when he heard a gunshot. This happened while Meyiwa and the other house occupants fought the intruders.

Once he got inside the bedroom, Madlala said he hid his phone under the blankets.

Advocate Mshololo asked him why he didn’t call police for help when he had his cell phone with him.

“Why didn’t you call the police to report that there was a robbery or shooting inside this house when you were inside the bedroom and you had closed the door at that time?” Mshololo asked.

Madlala said in response: “It did not cross my mind to call the police… I froze and the only thing I could think of was surviving or running away”.

‘Longwe Twala did not call police’

Madlala also revealed that one of the house occupants, Longwe Twala, did not call the police after he ran away when the first alleged intruder entered the house.

“I think he did not call the police for help and when I asked him later why he ran away, he said he was going to look for backup,” he said.

Twala is the son of music mogul and businessman, Chicco Twala, and he was dating Khumalo’s younger sister, Zandi, in 2014.

Advocate Mshololo asked Madlala if Twala came back with the “backup” he allegedly went to get.

Madlala said Twala did not return with help nor did he call police.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and they remain behind bars.

