Murder case against ANC MP Sibusiso Kula postponed to Friday

Citizen Reporter

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Kula, 34, to 27 January 2023 for formal bail application.

Kula is facing a murder charge following the death of his wife.

According to the NPA, Kula’s wife was found murdered on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

“She was found with a stab would on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered. The matter was reported by the accused who indicated that he was not at the house when the incident occurred,” said the NPA.

Police investigation ongoing

“Following thorough investigations by the police, he was arrested on Friday, 20 January 2023 and charged with murder.”

ALSO READ: ANC MP arrested for wife’s murder

Police investigations are still underway and Kula will remain in police custody until the next court appearance.

The state intends opposing bail, owing to the seriousness of the matter, said the NPA on Monday.

Parliament must monitor its members

In a statement on Sunday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on parliament to monitor its members, following Kula’s arrest.

“Parliament of South Africa has a duty to uphold its dignity. It must diligently monitor its members. We call on the Speaker of Parliament to give intensive oversight to the Ethics Committee that is often found wanting in dealing with cases of abuse reported to it.”

It also slammed the ANC government which it says has failed to put systems in place and provide adequate resources to investigate femicide.

ALSO READ: DA trying to ‘chop down cancer’ of ANC’s cadre deployment

“While the onslaught of women by men remains alarming, it is most disturbing that even in the Parliament of South Africa, the legislative arm of our country, the call to end femicide has fallen on deaf ears. In fact, this ANC MP has made an absolute mockery of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in his rantings against GBV during Parliament plenaries,” said the party.

“The EFF sends condolences to the family, loved ones and community of Ms Motlhomi who was a well known community activist. Our GBV desk will attend court to support the family closely and monitor proceedings.”