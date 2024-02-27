Daily News update: Latest on AKA’s murder| Moving away from stage 6 load shedding norm| Boks, Kolisi up for Laureus awards

News today includes electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying although load shedding may still be with us for a while, the government was working to reduce the intensity of the power cuts.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has told political parties complaining about the election timetable ahead of the polls on 29 May to just get along with it.

Furthermore, Springbok World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is one of four South African nominees for the 2024 sporting Oscars, the Laureus World Sports Awards, that take place in April.

News Today: 27 February 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea in the Western Cape and extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Cross-border raid nets two of SA’s most wanted… but ‘not AKA’s killers’

Hopes of cracking the high-profile murder case of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes and his close friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been dashed as the police refuted claims in the media that the alleged hitmen were arrested in Eswatini.

The update by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Genl Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi follows an earlier report by the Times of eSwatini of the arrest of two suspects allegedly linked to the execution-style killings of AKA and Tibz outside Durban’s Wish restaurant on 10 February 2023.

CCTV footage of the moment rapper AKA was shot and killed has been leaked on social media. Image via Instagram @akaworldwide and X

“The two South African nationals aged 28 and 29 are brothers from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. In their home country, they’re wanted to assist with information about several murder cases, including that of a musician,” the publication stated.

Ramokgopa says SA moving away from Stage 6 load shedding norm

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says although load shedding may still be with us for a while, the government was working to reduce the intensity of the power cuts.

Ramokgopa briefed the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on Monday.

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

Ramokgopa said Eskom was witnessing an improvement in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which is a result of a few interventions by the government.

Boks, Kolisi up for Laureus awards: All the 2024 nominees

Springbok World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is one of four South African nominees for the 2024 sporting Oscars, the Laureus World Sports Awards, that take place in April.

Kolisi is joined by his Springbok team, sailing star Kirsten Neuschafer and the organisation Justice Desk Africa who are also in line to win awards at the ceremony.

The World Cup-winning Springboks. Picture: Getty Images

The Springboks are nominated for this year’s Laureus World Team of the Year Award following their incredible World Cup triumph over New Zealand in October.

They won their quarter-final match against France, the semi-final against England and the final against New Zealand by one point on each occasion.

Election timetable not a surprise, IEC tells complaining political parties

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has told political parties complaining about the election timetable ahead of the polls on 29 May to just get along with it.

This after complaints from Arise South Africa about the collection of signatures and election date, among other issues.

FLASHBACK: Special voting taking place at Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Briefing the country on the state of readiness ahead of the elections, the IEC’s Dr Nomsa Masuku said nothing was a surprise to those who were contesting the elections as everything had been announced.

Nelson Mandela’s Johannesburg CBD legacy ‘under threat’

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) said it was concerned that a building where Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo operated as attorneys would soon be hijacked by homeless people if the City of Johannesburg does not it to good use.

According to the JHF, Tambo and Mandela operated at the building next to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a number of years before Tambo was exiled and Mandela sent to prison.

Chancellor House next to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has a number of homeless people sleeping near its doors. Picture: Supplied

Now the three-storey building lies empty with a number of homeless people sleeping near its doors.

In other news today:

