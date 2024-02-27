Ramokgopa talks a good game, but ‘it’s just a PR stunt’

In the face of persistent load shedding plaguing South Africa, experts are dismissing recent statements by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as little more than a public relations stunt, highlighting the absence of tangible progress despite purported improvements in the energy availability factor (EAF). During a media briefing on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria yesterday, Ramokgopa said although load shedding would remain for a while, the government was working to reduce the intensity of the power cuts. ALSO READ: Ramokgopa says SA moving away from Stage 6 load shedding norm Eskom was witnessing an improvement in the…

During a media briefing on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria yesterday, Ramokgopa said although load shedding would remain for a while, the government was working to reduce the intensity of the power cuts.

Eskom was witnessing an improvement in the EAF as a result of some interventions by the government, he said.

Founder of Africa4Nuclear Princy Mthombeni said although government may tout improvements in the EAF, the stark reality was that South Africans were still grappling with the debilitating effects of load shedding.

“It’s imperative that any enhancements to the EAF be accompanied by tangible outcomes to alleviate the burden on consumers,” she said.

“I think that’s the game that is currently happening, just promise them something will come. “But load shedding is not going to end now, because government has no plans whatsoever to end load shedding.”

Despite assurances from government officials regarding ongoing maintenance efforts and increases in the EAF, some experts and South Africans are growing more frustrated about its failure to deliver on promises of reliable and affordable energy.

Critics have argued the minister’s statement served as little more than a superficial attempt to placate the public and is devoid of substantive solutions to address the energy crisis.

The government had benefitted from the participation of the private sector through the national electricity crisis committee, put together by Ramaphosa to support Ramokgopa.

“This will ensure we’re able to deliver on the promise of ending load shedding and using the EAF as a blueprint.

“We were able to draw some expertise from the private sector who were dispatched to work at these power stations.”

Energy expert Mohamed Madhi said while there had been a drop in load shedding from 1 800 hours to 1 200 in the December period, “there are a few issues one needs to be aware of”.

“Taking a snapshot of just one month is not a smart idea, you need to take at least a 12-month rolling window … then do the comparison,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

“The most important difference between last year and this year is that the private sector added 2 000 megawatts to the national grid … it’s this power supply that has contributed to the slightly lower demand.”

Madhi said the credit should not be taken by Eskom or the minister, “because a large portion of that was the private sector stepping up and building their own on-site power plants, and meeting their own demand that way”.