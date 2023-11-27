Daily news update: Man arrested for Kirsten Kluyts murder, ANC branches disillusioned, Ramokgopa refutes stage 8 load shedding claims

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Gauteng police on Sunday arrested the alleged murderer of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts in Sandton, a report by the ANC’s electoral committee highlighted a high number of inactive ANC branches, with more than 30% of them having failed to nominate candidates for next year’s elections, and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa denied accusations from Joburg residents that stage 8 load shedding had been implemented.

Also, a man was arrested in connection with the murder of NG Kerk Suidkus cleric Liezel de Jager, and Police Minister Bheki Cele told officers to get tough on criminals who dare to take on police.

News today: 27 November

Student arrested for murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts

The 34-year-old Kirsten Kluyts was murdered on the 29th of October 2023. Photo: Facebook/Hoedspruit Parkrun

Gauteng police have arrested the alleged murderer of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts in the Parkmore suburb of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the suspect was handcuffed on Sunday.

“The suspect, a 21-year-old student at a Sandton tertiary institution, was arrested at about 4pm at a students’ residence. The suspect will be charged with murder and he will appear before court soon.”

Read more here.

‘Everybody is running away from us’: ANC branches see disillusionment with party – report

An ANC member holds party flag in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

A report by the ANC’s electoral committee, chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, has painted a bleak picture of the party’s performance at next year’s polls.

The report highlighted a high number of inactive ANC branches, with more than 30% of them having failed to nominate candidates for next year’s elections.

It detailed how hundreds of branches were unable to meet because of the disenchantment that has spread across the lower structures of the ANC.

Read more here.

‘We were never at stage 8,’ says electricity minister as Joburg residents cry foul

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs the media on 1 October 2023. Image: GCIS

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday strenuously denied accusations from residents in certain areas of Johannesburg that the stages of load shedding over the last few days were higher than what Eskom indicated.

“We were never at stage 8,” said Ramokgopa.

Although, he said he “can’t deny” that residents of certain areas of Johannesburg experienced longer stages of load shedding than they should have.

The electricity minister instead laid the blame at City Power’s door.

Read more here.

Man arrested for 2021 murder of KZN pastor Liezel de Jager

The man who murdered De Jager is understood to be known to the family. Photo: The Witness

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of NG Kerk Suidkus cleric Liezel de Jager, two years after her death.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Cold Case Unit arrested the man this week.

The man is understood to be known to the family.

Read more here.

WATCH: ‘Fight fire with fire’, Cele says on criminals daring to take on police

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on officers to get tough and “fight fire with fire” on criminals who are daring to take on police.

Cele made the remarks at the funeral of slain police officer Sphesihle Cele who was killed in the line of duty in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has lost over 70 police officers in the past seven months to criminal attacks and ambushes.

Read more here.

Former Pirates captain Papi Khomane passes away

Former Orlando Pirates captain Papi Khomane has passed away. (Picture: Duif du Toit \ Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have sent a message of condolences to the family of their former captain Papi Khomane, who passed away in a tragic car accident along with his mother, Rita, on Saturday.

The passing of Papi and his mother was shared by his father, Yster Khomane, also a former Pirates player before his son played for the Buccaneers in the 1970s.

It is reported that Papi and his mother were on their way to a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal when they, together with a third passenger, believed to be a brother-in-law, passed away.

Read more here.