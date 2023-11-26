Man arrested for 2021 murder of KZN pastor Liezel de Jager

De Jager, a Dutch Reformed Church minister, was murdered at her home in Amanzimtoti on 13 October 2021.

The man who murdered De Jager is understood to be known to the family. Photo: The Witness

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of NG Kerk Suidkus cleric Liezel de Jager, two years after her death.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Cold Case Unit arrested the man this week.

The man is understood to be known to the family.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the Cold Case Unit took over the case on 6 November 2023 and within two weeks managed to trace and link the suspect to the crime.

“The members worked tirelessly in analysing and following up on information and in the early hours of 24 November 2023, the team made an arrest in Bloemfontein.

“The man will appear on a charge of murder before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 November 2023,” Mathe said.

Murder

The Dutch Reformed Church minister was murdered at her home in Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 October 2021.

According to an official police report, De Jager had just returned home from a morning jog when she was killed moments later. All her valuables, including her cellphone, wallet and gate keys, were found next to the body which was found in her yard.

Her husband, Werner, and their two young children were at home at the time of the murder.

The Saps Cold Case Unit is a unit within the detective services under the command of Brigadier Bafana Gininda and is responsible for investigating unresolved cases.

North West statutory rape

Meanwhile, A North West councillor charged for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minor children may face more charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Friday denied bail to 43-year-old Tebogo Sepale, a suspended councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality.

The case against Sepale was postponed to 17 January 2024, for his first appearance at the regional court.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state welcomed the judgment, as it prepares for pre-trial.

Sepale’s court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria, and two separate counts of statutory rape.

