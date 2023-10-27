Daily news update: Register of MPs’ interests, Dipuo Peters found guilty and ‘blue lights’ case

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Small Business Development Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters has been found guilty of breaching the MPs’ ethics code for various transgressions committed when she was Transport Minister.

On Thursday, South Africa marked nine years since the death of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, who was shot by what the state alleges were armed intruders at the Vosloorus family home of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

News Today: 27 October

Mashatile’s houses and R43k phone: Here’s what SA’s top politicians declared

Parliament has published the annual register of members’ interests on Wednesday, just 24 days after the closing date for declarations.

This is the quickest it published the details of MPs’ interests after the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests resolved to release the report after a meeting on Friday.

The report was released in terms of Section 9.2 of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for National Assembly and Permanent Council Members.

Dipuo Peters ‘should be suspended from Parliament’ – Ethics Committee

Small Business Development Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters has been found guilty of breaching the MPs’ ethics code for various transgressions committed when she was Transport Minister.

Peters was hauled before the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests following three complaints laid against her in September last year.

Nine years after Senzo Meyiwa’s death, court grapples with alleged confession

As the nation remembers nine years since the death of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, an alleged confession made by one of the suspect in his murder came under the spotlight.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard evidence in a trial-within-a-trial, which is being held to determine the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements by all five men in the main trial.

Confirmed: No load shedding during the Rugby World Cup final

Eskom has announced day-time load shedding will continue to be suspended until the weekend.

This is good news for South Africans as the country battles an energy crisis. It is also great news for those wanting to watching the Springboks take on the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final at 8pm on Saturday night.

Saps destroy R800 million worth of drugs linked to high-profile cases

In an effort to clamp down on the drug trade in South Africa, police have destroyed millions of rands worth of drugs linked to high-profile cases.

On Thursday, the South African Police Service (Saps) destroyed drugs worth a total of R800 million in Johannesburg.

This was the third drug destruction process in this financial year, and the most recent destruction was in Cape Town in September, where 1.7 tonnes to the value of R170 million were destroyed.

Former top cop fails in R191m ‘blue lights’ case bid

The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court dismissed a Section 87 application by former South African Police Service (Saps) Deputy National Commissioner, Bonang Mgwenya, to compel the state to provide further particulars in the Saps R191 million blue lights fraud and corruption matter.

Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday. The matter relates to a contract to supply emergency warning equipment for Saps in 2016.

Presidency: Ramaphosa advised KZN government against hosting the Samas

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa advised the KwaZulu-Natal government not to sponsor and host the South African Music Awards (Samas).

On Wednesday morning ANC provincial chairperson and economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma announced the decision to abandon its controversial R28 million plan to host the SAMAs ceremony in Durban next month.

Boks’ Nienaber explains decision to back 7-1 bench for World Cup final

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber believes that they have selected the best 23 players that will be able to beat the All Blacks and lift the Webb Ellis Cup when they battle out the Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

Pirates to headline Durban Carling Knockout double-header

Orlando Pirates’ Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinal against Richards Bay will form part of a double-header at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 4, the Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday.

The Buccaneers will face Richards Bay at 3pm in their last eight game, which will be followed by a KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows at 7pm.

