Daily news update: Pravin Gordhan’s funeral | Repo rate cut by 25 points | Gayton squeezes into his jacket

In today’s news, hundreds of mourners said farewell to former minister Pravin Gordhan at his funeral in Durban, former SABC chief Hlaudi Motsoeneng saw his appeal dismissed for having to pay back R18 million, and we look at how much you will save after the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Also, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is celebrating losing 15kg in a few months, and being able to fasten the jacket he couldn’t when he was 146kg.

The memorial service for former Isidingo actor Darlington Michaels was also held, and the organisers of the DStv Delicious Festival have announced the replacements for Janet Jackson.

News today: 20 September

WATCH: Pravin Gordhan’s funeral service

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, to bid a final farewell to former minister Pravin Gordhan.

Former Anti-Apartheid activist and African National Congress (ANC) Stalwart, Communist, and two times Minister in the South African Government Pravin Gordhan attends a memorial service of his former Comrade Farook Meer of the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in August 2023. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

It will be followed by a private cremation ceremony, in line with Gordhan’s Hindu beliefs.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeal fails in ConCourt, now has to pay R18 million back to SABC

A decisive blow has been dealt to former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appeal to avoid repaying R11.5 million.

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks during an interview in Johannesburg on 17 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie

In June, Motsoeneng sought to appeal a judgment from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) by approaching the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Repo rate cut by only 25 basis points, but this is how much you will save

The Reserve Bank’s decision to cut the repo rate by only 25 basis points, despite the US Federal Reserve cutting US rates by 50 basis points yesterday, is still good news for consumers.

Picture: iStock

Toni Anderson, head of Standard Bank Home Services, says the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision was widely anticipated.

Brink to work with whoever ‘loves this city more than they hate their political opponents’

Facing a possible motion of no confidence next week, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink is standing his ground.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Twitter/ @CilliersB

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba seems ready to dump his former moonshot partners and form a restructured municipal leadership without the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Gayton McKenzie’s suit revenge: 15kg down after jacket mishap at swearing in ceremony

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has lost 15kg since he couldn’t fasten his jacket during his swearing-in ceremony early in July.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie in May before he started his weight loss journey. Picture: Facebook/Gayton McKenzie

“The Deputy President Paul Mashatile asked me to fasten my jacket during my swearing-in ceremony, I couldn’t because of my big stomach. I have since started to run and this morning I was wearing the same suit. Don’t be jealous, go run ,” he said on Facebook at the time.

Delicious Festival announces Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes as replacements for Janet Jackson

The organisers of the DStv Delicious Festival have announced the replacements for Janet Jackson following her withdrawal from the event.

Jason Derulo to perform at DStv Delicious Festival 2024. Picture: X/Twitter

Jackson, who was scheduled to headline the festival, pulled out after the passing of her brother, Tito Jackson, who died on Sunday at the age of 70.

‘Our artists are poor’: Legendary actor Lucky Legodi at Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels’ memorial service

Artists took the opportunity to voice their grievances about the arts industry at the memorial service for Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels, held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Wednesday.

Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels, memorial service at the Soweto Theatre. Picture: Abigail Van Der Hoven

Michaels, widely known for his portrayal of Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela on Isidingo, passed away on Friday, 13 September, after a long illness.

Pirates-Stellies MTN8 final is sold out

The Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday that the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC, which will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 5, is sold out.

The Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final is sold out, according to the PSL. Picture: Supplied

The PSL released a statement saying that tickets had sold out within four hours.

Tshituka brothers team up to lead Sharks against Lions in Currie Cup final

Sharks coach John Plumtree has recalled former Lions player Emmanuel Tshituka to the starting team, in place of Springbok loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi, who’s picked up an injury, for Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Lions at Ellis Park (4pm).

Emmanuel and Vincent Tshituka of the Sharks will face their old team-mates at the Lions in Currie Cup final. Picture: Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Tshituka played off the bench in last week’s semi-final against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, but this week joins his brother and Sharks captain, Vincent, also a former Lions player, in the starting team.

