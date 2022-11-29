Daily news update: Protest against Belinda Magor, Tshegofatso Pule murder and City Power tariffs

Citizen Reporter

Members of Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) staged a protest on Monday at a residential complex believed to be where alleged racist Belinda Magor works.

Azapo Deputy President Kekeletso Khena said the next time someone utters a racist outburst, they will hunt them down and make sure they are deported.

“We will come to your house, we will come to your company and we will drag you with your hair and take you to the airport. We are tired of the racism and it is completely uncalled for,” said Khena.

“These people need to know that this is our country and they found us here. If they do not like us being here then they must take their children and leave our country. You come into our land, you steal our land and resources, and then you treat us in the manner that you have.”

Tshegofatso Pule’s killer Ntuthuko Shoba in the dock at the Johannesburg High Court, 28 July 2022. Picture Neil McCartney

Convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba’s appeal of his conviction and sentence for murdering Tshegofatso Pule has been denied.

Shoba appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday after lodging his appeal through his lawyer Louis Bernard last week Friday.

Shoba was sentenced to life behind bars in July, after he was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend, Pule.

In handing down his ruling, Judge Stuart Wilson said there was no sufficiently compelling reason to grant leave to appeal.

Photo: iStock

The High Court Gauteng division on Friday ruled that energy regulator Nersa’s decision to approve Johannesburg’s City Power’s electricity tariffs for 2019/20 was irrational, irregular, and unlawful, and set it aside.

This comes barely a month after the high court found the methodology Nersa has been using to set municipal tariffs countrywide for at least a decade is unlawful and ordered that it be set aside.

The court gave Nersa a year to develop a new methodology in compliance with the relevant legislation.

The non-profit Casting, Forging and Machining Cluster of South Africa (CFMC) and four individual businesses succeeded with this latest application against Nersa, City Power and City of Joburg on the basis that Nersa failed to assess City Power’s cost of supply when it determined the tariffs.

Phala Phala panel to hand over report on Wednesday

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa makes closing remarks, 13 November 2022, at the NEC meeting, held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The independent panel which was appointed to conduct a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Section 89 motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally hand over its report on Wednesday.

This a week after requesting an extension “due to the amount of work still to be done”.

In a statement on Monday, the panel announced it would finally be able to hand over its report on whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Unathi Nkayi seemingly reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo’s latest Kaya FM dispute

A screengrab of an Unathi Nkayi post | Picture: Instagram

Broadcaster Unathi Nkayi has never been one to mince her words or shy away from letting it be known how she feels, and she seems to have something to say about her former Kaya FM colleague Sizwe Dhlomo’s latest work dispute.

She reposted an old image of herself and Melanie Bala laughing at the same time that Sizwe Dhlomo began trending following a dispute with two other colleagues at Kaya FM.

She captioned the picture with some emojis often used in petty online responses; two eyes, hands clapping and a lot of laughing emojis.

“I don’t want to know,” commented Minnie Dlamini, to which Unathi responded, “Coz you already KNOW Skeem.”

Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrates his now infamous goal against Mexico in 2010. EPA/MARCUS BRANDT

Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala was left blushing when Germany fans described their love for him.

In a video Shabba posted on Twitter on Sunday, a group of young German fans are captured on their way to the stadium for their game against Spain.

One fan is asked what his name is and he responds by singing, “Tshabalala” and smiles.

He is then asked if he was in South Africa for the 2010 World Cup but he says he was too young then.