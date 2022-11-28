Ntuthuko Shoba denied leave to appeal murder conviction and life sentence

Faizel Patel

Convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba’s appeal of his conviction and sentence for murdering Tshegofatso Pule has been denied.

Shoba appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday after lodging his appeal last week.

Shoba was sentenced to life behind bars in July, after he was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend, Pule.

Murder

Pule’s murder sent shockwaves across the country after she was found shot and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on 4 June 2020.

The 28-year-old beautician was murdered by self-confessed gunman Muzikayise Malephane, who in 2020 confessed to the killing and turned state witness.

ALSO READ: Tshegofatso Pule murder: Ntuthuko Shoba applies for leave to appeal