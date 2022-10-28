Daily news update: Mkhwebane impeachment, Krugersdorp gang rape case and Matshela Koko arrest

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is challenging Section 194 committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself.

Proceedings into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed on Thursday, where the Public Protector’s legal team lodged an review application challenging the dismissal of her recusal application.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane impeachment: Section 194 inquiry chair dismisses recusal application

Last week, Dyantyi decided not to recuse himself from the inquiry on the basis that Mkhwebane failed to prove that he was biased.

Different political organisations picketing outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court where 14 suspects appeared for the rape of eight women at a mine dump in West Village. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The 14 suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp have been acquitted.

The alleged illegal miners will now face a charge of contravening the Immigration Act as a result of the rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges being dropped.

ALSO READ: Ex-cop arrested in connection with Krugersdorp gang rape case

The suspects were reportedly acquitted because to neither the identity parade nor the DNA tests could link them to the crimes.

Former Eskom CEO, Matshela Koko at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 1 March 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Eskom group executive Matshela Koko has been arrested on charges of corruption.

According to News24, Koko was nabbed – alongside his wife, Mosima and stepdaughter, Koketso Choma – in connection to a multibillion-rand contract Eskom entered into with Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB).

ABB, in 2015, was awarded a R2.2-billion control and instrumentation contract for Eskom’s Kusile Power Station located in Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: How acting Eskom CEO’s stepdaughter’s firm was awarded tenders worth R1 billion

In turn, ABB irregularly awarded a R549.6 million sub-contract to Impulse International, a company which was partially owned by Choma.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s podcast launches on Spotify. Picture: Screengrab/Sportify

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened up about the trope of “angry black women” on her Spotify podcast.

Markle had a conversation about this hurtful stereotype with actress and TV creator Issa Rae on Archetypes.

The formerSuitsactress has been labelled “difficult” in the past by the media and “insiders” close to the royal family who alleged she was a “bully”.

Markle admitted she’s “particular” when “walking into a room”. Further explaining, “I think a high tide raises all ships, right?”

NOW READ: Royal news: Meghan Markle is Nigerian and King Charles meets UK’s new PM

“We’re all going to succeed. So let’s make sure it’s really great because it’s a shared success for everybody.”

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (centre) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match against Ajax Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on Wednesday. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp’s men saw off Ajax 3-0, while Inter Milan also qualified to eliminate Barcelona who slipped to a tame defeat by Bayern Munich.

Much of the drama came elsewhere on a breathless night of action, as Porto became the 12th team to secure a berth in the knockout stage but Tottenham were forced to wait.

Last season’s losing finalists Liverpool knew a draw in Amsterdam would be enough to clinch a last-16 spot for a sixth straight season.

The Reds, struggling in the Premier League this term, weathered an early Ajax storm before Mohamed Salah gave them a half-time lead.