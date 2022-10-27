Krugersdorp gang rape: Suspected illegal miners acquitted

Citizen Reporter

The 14 suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp have been acquitted.

The alleged illegal miners will now face a charge of contravening the Immigration Act as a result of the rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges being dropped.

The suspects were reportedly acquitted because to neither the identity parade nor the DNA tests could link them to the crimes.

Police swooped on the suspects after the eight women were raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed while they were shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp, in late July.

[BREAKING NEWS] Rape, sexual assault and robbery charges against 14 Krugersdorp suspects have been dropped. Suspects only face charges of contravening the Immigration Act. #eNCA #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/nhb73ZS9xx— eNCA (@eNCA) October 27, 2022

This is a developing story