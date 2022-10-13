Ex-cop arrested in connection with Krugersdorp gang rape case

Thapelo Lekabe

A former police officer has been arrested in connection with the Krugersdorp gang rape case.

Krugersdorp gang rape

Dolphina Truter was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

She was allegedly part of the film crew and helped find the location where the gang rape happened in July.

It is alleged that she had in her possession property that belonged to one of the rape victims.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed this information to The Citizen on Thursday morning.

“Police arrested a woman for theft and for defeating the ends of justice. It was discovered by the investigating officer that the woman had in her possession property that belongs to one of the victims of rape.

“She is a former warrant officer. She was based at Krugersdorp police station,” Muridili said.

Suspect remanded in custody

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to The Citizen Truter appeared before the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mjonondwane said the 49-year-old was released on warning while police carried out further investigations. The matter was postponed to 28 November.

Shocking attack

In late July, eight women were gang raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed while they were shooting a music video at a mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp.

The crime shocked the nation and made international headlines, highlighting the scourge of gender-based violence and illegal mining in South Africa.

Fourteen alleged illegal miners have since been arrested in connection with the gang rape case.

The matter against the suspects was postponed to 28 November, for DNA testing and further investigations, after the suspects appeared in court in September.

The accused face multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

