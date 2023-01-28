Thapelo Amad’s appointment as new mayor of Joburg ‘tests democracy’

Faizel Patel

The appointment of councillor Thapelo Amad as the new mayor of the city of Johannesburg has tested democracy, with some hurling Islamophobic comments to others questioning his qualifications to run the big metro.

Amad, of the Al Jama-ah party, was voted in by the city of Johannesburg council on Friday to replace ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

First Muslim mayor

The 41-year-old Amad said he was “humbled” and “overwhelmed” at being the first Muslim to helm the country’s biggest metropolis.

“It marks history in South Africa…I am the first Muslim mayor of South Africa’s economic hub,” Amad told the council after the vote.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad is the new Joburg mayor

But who is Amad?

He is currently the Al Jama-ah councillor in the city of Johannesburg and also the party’s regional leader and chief whip.

Among his educational achievements, Amad has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Islamic Sciences.

Amad also tabled the first pro-Palestine motion in the country which was to name Sandton Drive after Palestinian activist Leila Khaled, in a bid to anger and frustrate the US consulate located on the road.

Testing democracy

While Amad said his appointment as the first black Muslim mayor has tested democracy, South Africans have reacted on social media about his election as Joburg mayor.

Some of the hundreds of comments on the 702 post on Facebook smacked of Islamophobia while others questioned his qualifications and ability to run such a big metro.

Prince Manqoba Khumalo wrote: “Brace for women wearing burqa (headscarves) in Joburg.”

This was rebutted by another social media user Ayesha Moola.

“This comment is Islamophobic. By the way- we already wear burkas in Johannesburg, Many of us. For many years.”

Is Amad qualified?

Magomarele Gomi Thobejane questioned Amad’s ability to run the city.

“How does someone with BA in religion know about service delivery in a complex city like City of Joburg? At least Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse was a local Dr and she faced our challenges head on.”

Islamophobia?

ActionSA member Mustafa Darsot said he was “appalled” by the Islamophobic rhetoric.

“I don’t give two hoots about Al-Jamaah Party which masquerades as a Muslim party but is not…I’m disappointed at the return of an ANC led coalition running Joburg which will take the already broken city further down the rut…However, I’m appalled at the Islamophobic comments on this platform. Had Thapelo not been Muslim, would he have faced such?”

“Mandela, Mbeki, Ramaphosa, Zuma, Ace, Malema, Helen Zille, etc, have their religious beliefs ever been brought into questions by your media? The answer is no. For the record, that motion to rename Sandton Drive was the doing of none other Thapelo’s party leader, Ganief Hendricks, which I told him straight to his face, was outright silly and a waste of time,” said Darsot.

Doing his best

Amad, said while his appointment as the first black Muslim mayor has tested democracy, he has vowed to hit the ground running.

“Today I humbly request that you all hold my hand as we purposefully unite to address the pressing challenges bedevilling our city. We must accept that as this administration, we will not be able to achieve much if we do not work with broader society,” he said.

No puppet

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi said Amad was not put as a mayor to be used by the ANC.

“Insults must not be the order of engaging us. If you have facts and evidence against the ANC, present those facts. I can challenge anyone who says the ANC is using anybody to give us facts and no-one will present it, Lesufi said.

It is still not clear how long Amad will be in the position, as the ANC and EFF agreed to place him in the mayorship position until they resolved their squabbles.

Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe

ALSO READ: Thapelo Amad says he’s ready for mayorship, not just an ANC, EFF sock puppet