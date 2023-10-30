Daily news update: Ramaphosa to address SA, Motshekga backs Bela Bill, load shedding, and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 3 October 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

In today’s news update, President Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans on Monday, while Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed criticism against the state of education in the country.

Furthermore, Eskom has announced the return of load shedding after nine days of uninterrupted power.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News Today: 30 October 2023

‘Go to work on Monday’: Presidency urges SA to wait for Ramaphosa’s address amid public holiday claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jacques Nelles

There will be no public holiday on Monday as anticipated by South Africans, the Presidency has confirmed.

The nation was expecting some time off after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he would consider announcing a public holiday should the Springboks win the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Although this has happened, South Africans should treat Monday as a normal working day.

Continue reading here

We cannot have children begging at traffic lights: Angie Motshekga takes aim at education critics

Basic education Minister, Angie Motshekga during a media briefing on the opening of schools for the 2022 school year, 11 January 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has slammed several bodies and organisations that have criticised the state of education in the country.

In a briefing on Sunday ahead of the start of the Matric final exams, Motshekga responded to concerns around the Bela Bill.

The contentious bill includes making Grade R the new compulsory school-starting age, formally penalising parents who fail to enroll their children for school, ensuring corporal punishment is no longer allowed at school, and requiring all language policy of a public school be submitted to the department for approval.

Continue reading here

World Cup fever is over: Load shedding is back!

Eskom’s Lethabo Power Station in Free State. Picture: Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

After nine days of uninterrupted power, Eskom has confirmed rolling blackouts will return on Sunday afternoon.

The utility had earlier this week announced load shedding was suspended until 4pm on Sunday, a time that was confirmed on Sunday.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 2 and 3 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.”

Continue reading here

Calls for Hawks and SIU to investigate Unisa

Picture: Supplied

The drama surrounding the University of South Africa (Unisa) continues, with staff reportedly asking Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande to get the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) involved.

Nzimande recently signalled his intention to place the University under administration amid allegations of mismanagement, but was interdicted from doing so. He still went ahead and appointed an administrator.

Continue reading here

Renting while renting: Western Cape MEC accused of ‘double dipping’

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers has found himself in the middle of a housing perks storm, amid claims he is “double dipping” by collecting rent while also having his rent paid by government.

The Sunday Times sources claimed Simmers was flouting the province’s ministerial handbook housing benefits that allowed him to claim rent of R9,975 per month for living more than 50km away from Cape Town CBD, while he owned a property 11km away.

Continue reading here

‘System is broken’: Mcebisi Jonas says a new president, ministers won’t fix SA’s problems

Former Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele

Former Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas says new leadership will not fix the challenges South Africa is currently facing as the system is already in a poor state.

Jonas was speaking during the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Inclusive Growth Forum held in Drakensberg this weekend.

In his address, the MTN board chairperson said he was of the view that South Africa’s main problem was “fundamentally political.”

Continue reading here

Medical doctor wins first-ever Miss World SA pageant

Medical doctor Claude Mashego was crowned Miss World SA on Saturday. Image: Instagram / Miss World South Africa

Mpumalanga doctor, Claude Mashego has been crowned the first-ever Miss World South Africa.

While the national team’s fifteen players geared to unleash their final wrath on the rugby pitch, twelve of the country’s most beautiful women went head-to-head for the Miss World SA crown.

The inaugural pageant was held at the Pretoria State Theatre on Saturday evening.

Continue reading here

Bok rugby fans, here are all the details of the countrywide trophy tour

Pieter-Step du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen will be bringing the trophy home to show the fans this week. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springbok rugby team will embark on a four-day trophy tour to major regional centres from Thursday, SA Rugby announced on Sunday, following their Rugby World Cup win in Paris on Saturday.

The team will attend the gala World Rugby awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night before leaving France for South Africa on Monday morning.

The Boks arrive back in South Africa on Tuesday at 10.55am at OR Tambo International Airport and will commence the tour 48 hours later.

Continue reading here