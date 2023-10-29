Renting while renting: Western Cape MEC accused of ‘double dipping’

Simmers denied he was "double dipping" because his “primary residence” is in George.

The MEC has been accused of collecting rent while benefitting from housing perks. Photo: iStock

Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers has found himself in the middle of a housing perks storm, amid claims he is “double dipping” by collecting rent while also having his rent paid by government.

The Sunday Times sources claimed Simmers was flouting the province’s ministerial handbook housing benefits that allowed him to claim rent of R9,975 per month for living more than 50km away from Cape Town CBD, while he owned a property 11km away.

“The minister lives in Villa Italia [yet] he owns property within 50km of the city. He does not qualify for housing benefit irrespective of what happens to that property. [His] ministerial vehicle starts each code day at Villa Italia,” a well-placed government official told the publication.

Simmers confirmed this to the paper, but denied he was “double dipping” because his “primary residence” is in George.

“The properties I purchased were never intended to be my residence, primary or otherwise. They were [flats] always purchased as an investment and do not simply by reason of proximity to my office disqualify me from the housing benefit provided for in the ministerial handbook.”

Housing perks

The Democratic Alliance (DA) picketed outside the Bryntirion estate, where the country’s ministers and deputy ministers live, earlier this year to protest abuse of housing and other perks by top politicians.

Speaking outside the estate, DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party wanted to introduce a bill before Parliament to cut unnecessary perks.

“These ministers live in a different world. This estate behind me has a golf course, 15 tennis courts, swimming pools, a basketball court and manicured lawns. Completely out of touch of the reality of life and it’s protected by Saps, so it’s little wonder the president and his Cabinet don’t take crime seriously,” said Steenhuisen.

Infrastructure

Simmers was appointed Infrastructure MEC last year, after previously serving as the Provincial Minister of Human Settlements from May 2019 until April 2022.

Speaking on the position, the DA said: “the concept of the Ministry of Infrastructure is based on the premise of merging two departments, Human Settlements and key components of Transport and Public Works to create a mega infrastructure delivery department”.