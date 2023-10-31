Daily news update: Petrol price, matric exams, ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ and 15th of December

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says her department has stepped up security measures to ensure that there is no leaking of exam papers this year.

After more pain at the pumps in October, when a significant increase nudged the price of all fuel grades above the R25/litre mark, the official November petrol and diesel prices will bring some welcome relief for overburdened consumers.

News Today: 31 October

Ramaphosa declares 15 December a public holiday to celebrate Springboks victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept his promise and declared December 15, 2023, a public holiday to celebrate the Springboks victory.

“We declare this to be a day of hope, a day of celebration and unity. Our sports men and women have shown us what is possible,” said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 10 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

During his address on Monday evening, Ramaphosa pushed the holiday to December to avoid disturbing the matric exams, and to also include the Proteas in the celebrations.

Read more here

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop denies accused was electrocuted during alleged assault

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has stressed that he has no knowledge about an accused’s claims of assault and torture as the defence continued to test his evidence.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Wendell Johnathan returned to the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday for further cross-examination.

Read more here

Relief at the fuel pumps: Petrol price dips back below R25/litre in November

The last time South African motorists were given a break from the ever-rising cost of petrol was way back in July. Diesel has seen cumulative hikes of R5.71 since June.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a significant drop in the price of fuel for the month of November. Photo: iStock

On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the official petrol, diesel and paraffin price changes for November: Petrol prices (both grades) will be cut by R1.78 per litre, and diesel is set to decrease by between 82 and 85 cents a litre.

Read more here

Security measures in place as Matric exams kicks off

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga addressed the media the day before the class of 2023 kicked off the matric exams on Monday.

Image: iStock

“Umalusi has approved all question papers to be administered in the October/November 2023 Examinations and given the nod to the exams,” she said.

Read more here

Sassa grant: When to get your money this week

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has released its revised payment dates for social grants in November.

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the updated payment dates for social grants in November. Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

According to Sassa, all grant payments, besides the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, can still be collected from South African Post Office (Sapo) branches.

Read more here

Cell phones in prison used for scams

Prisoners can orchestrate elaborate schemes from inside their cells with a cell phone. Look at Thabo Bester who was able to scam many people from prison.

Prisoners run elaborate scams from prison. Picture: iStock

Specialised Security Services said prisoners with cell phones play an ever-increasing role in the underworld of scams and the relentless exploitation of innocent public.

Read more here

WATCH: ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ tried to escape arrest by jumping out of bathroom window

The controversial bogus medical doctor “Dr Matthew Lani” tried to evade being caught by jumping through a bathroom window at the Helen Joseph Hospital, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Matthew Lani has been exposed as a fake. Picture: LinkedIn

According to the Gauteng health department, the social media influencer was nabbed by security personnel at the hospital after he attempted to enter the facility.

Read more here

Ahly coach blasts refereeing after Sundowns loss

Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller has questioned the officiating after the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the African Football League on Sunday.

Ahly head coach Marcel Koller was left unimpressed by the match officials against Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the match at Loftus Versfeld ahead of Wednesday’s second leg in Egypt to determine who will play in the final of the inaugural competition.

Read more here

Against all odds: Seven of the best comeback stories in the Springbok team

Everyone has a story.

And in the World Cup-winning Springbok team there are many. Every coach and player in the squad has a story; all different, and none bigger than another.

Munster and Bok team-mates Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman both have heart-warming stories to tell about being part of the World Cup winning Bok squad. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

But right now there are some stories of overcoming adversity and making a comeback that truly stir the emotions.

Read more here

IN PICS: This is how the Springboks celebrated their victory with their wives

On Saturday, South Africa celebrated “New Year’s Day” by cheering for the Springboks, who became the 2023 World Cup champions.

Many gathered in different places, watching the final match with their families and friends.

Springboks celebrating their victory. Picture: Instagram@Bokrugby

The Springbok fever was high, and everyone was excited. The Springboks played against New Zealand’s rugby team, the All Blacks, whom they beat 12 to 11 to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.

Read more here

WATCH: Charlene, Princess of Monaco joins Boks in the changing room as they sing for Rassie

South Africa’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, divides opinion globally because of his approach to the game of rugby, but after South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup triumph, Rassie was celebrated by his team and Princess of Monaco Charlene.

Princess of Monaco Charlene watching the Springbok final against New Zealand. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The Springboks edged New Zealand 12-11 in an incredible and tense Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. It was a record fourth Webb Ellis Cup for South Africa.

Read more here