Daily news update: Petrol price, matric exams, ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ and 15th of December
In today’s daily news update, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says her department has stepped up security measures to ensure that there is no leaking of exam papers this year.
After more pain at the pumps in October, when a significant increase nudged the price of all fuel grades above the R25/litre mark, the official November petrol and diesel prices will bring some welcome relief for overburdened consumers.
Ramaphosa declares 15 December a public holiday to celebrate Springboks victory
President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept his promise and declared December 15, 2023, a public holiday to celebrate the Springboks victory.
“We declare this to be a day of hope, a day of celebration and unity. Our sports men and women have shown us what is possible,” said Ramaphosa.
During his address on Monday evening, Ramaphosa pushed the holiday to December to avoid disturbing the matric exams, and to also include the Proteas in the celebrations.
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop denies accused was electrocuted during alleged assault
A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has stressed that he has no knowledge about an accused’s claims of assault and torture as the defence continued to test his evidence.
Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Wendell Johnathan returned to the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday for further cross-examination.
Relief at the fuel pumps: Petrol price dips back below R25/litre in November
The last time South African motorists were given a break from the ever-rising cost of petrol was way back in July. Diesel has seen cumulative hikes of R5.71 since June.
On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the official petrol, diesel and paraffin price changes for November: Petrol prices (both grades) will be cut by R1.78 per litre, and diesel is set to decrease by between 82 and 85 cents a litre.
Security measures in place as Matric exams kicks off
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga addressed the media the day before the class of 2023 kicked off the matric exams on Monday.
“Umalusi has approved all question papers to be administered in the October/November 2023 Examinations and given the nod to the exams,” she said.
Sassa grant: When to get your money this week
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has released its revised payment dates for social grants in November.
According to Sassa, all grant payments, besides the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, can still be collected from South African Post Office (Sapo) branches.
Cell phones in prison used for scams
Prisoners can orchestrate elaborate schemes from inside their cells with a cell phone. Look at Thabo Bester who was able to scam many people from prison.
Specialised Security Services said prisoners with cell phones play an ever-increasing role in the underworld of scams and the relentless exploitation of innocent public.
WATCH: ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ tried to escape arrest by jumping out of bathroom window
The controversial bogus medical doctor “Dr Matthew Lani” tried to evade being caught by jumping through a bathroom window at the Helen Joseph Hospital, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.
According to the Gauteng health department, the social media influencer was nabbed by security personnel at the hospital after he attempted to enter the facility.
Ahly coach blasts refereeing after Sundowns loss
Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller has questioned the officiating after the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the African Football League on Sunday.
Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the match at Loftus Versfeld ahead of Wednesday’s second leg in Egypt to determine who will play in the final of the inaugural competition.
Against all odds: Seven of the best comeback stories in the Springbok team
Everyone has a story.
And in the World Cup-winning Springbok team there are many. Every coach and player in the squad has a story; all different, and none bigger than another.
But right now there are some stories of overcoming adversity and making a comeback that truly stir the emotions.
IN PICS: This is how the Springboks celebrated their victory with their wives
On Saturday, South Africa celebrated “New Year’s Day” by cheering for the Springboks, who became the 2023 World Cup champions.
Many gathered in different places, watching the final match with their families and friends.
The Springbok fever was high, and everyone was excited. The Springboks played against New Zealand’s rugby team, the All Blacks, whom they beat 12 to 11 to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.
WATCH: Charlene, Princess of Monaco joins Boks in the changing room as they sing for Rassie
South Africa’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, divides opinion globally because of his approach to the game of rugby, but after South Africa’s back-to-back World Cup triumph, Rassie was celebrated by his team and Princess of Monaco Charlene.
The Springboks edged New Zealand 12-11 in an incredible and tense Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. It was a record fourth Webb Ellis Cup for South Africa.