By Kyle Zeeman

30 Oct 2023

07:10 am

Dr Matthew Lani tried to escape arrest by jumping out of bathroom window

The social media influencer was nabbed by security personnel at the hospital.

Dr Mathew Lani's 'actions put huge strain on me and my family' - Dr Zingelwa

Dr Matthew Lani landed in hot water with the police after the Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against him. Picture: LinkedIn

Controversial bogus “Dr Matthew Lani” tried to evade being caught by jumping through a bathroom window at Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday.

According to the Gauteng health department, the social media influencer was nabbed by security personnel at the hospital, after he attempted to sneak into the facility.

This is a developing story.

