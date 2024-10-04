Daily news update: Ex-Steinhoff CFO gets 5 years | EFF leader’s attempted ‘assassination’ | Cassper’s damning allegations

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes former Steinhoff chief financial officer (CFO) Andries “Ben” la Grange has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned an alleged assassination attempt on its Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga.

Furthermore, following damning allegations by Thobeka Majozi, the mother of his son, about Cassper Nyovest neglecting his child, who was diagnosed with cancer, the rapper has seemingly owned up to his actions.

News Today: 4 October 2024

The weather service has warned that while some fog is expected at the coast, warm to hot weather is predicted across much of the country. – full weather forecast here.

Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange gets five years jail time after guilty plea for fraud

Former Steinhoff chief financial officer (CFO) Andries “Ben” la Grange has been sentenced to five years in prison.

La Grange appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday, where the ruling was delivered.

Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange. Picture: Gallo Images / Jaco Marais

He initially faced charges of racketeering, fraud, and failure to report fraudulent activities.

Hawks confirm SAA staff under investigation after criminal conviction in the US

Governance at SAA is once again under scrutiny. This, following a local law enforcement inquiry and a damning criminal conviction in the United States.

Concerns are further heightened by ongoing investigations into allegations of compromised medical certificates for pilots and cabin crew issued by a suspended staffer.

South African Airways (SAA) airbus A340. Picture: iStock

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that a criminal complaint against several senior SAA staffers is under investigation. The case is with its Serious Commercial Crime division.

Shooters on the roof: Inside the attempted ‘assassination’ of Gauteng EFF leader Nkululeko Dunga

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned an alleged assassination attempt on its Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga.

The red berets said the alleged assassination attempt on Dunga was thwarted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at his Johannesburg home.

EFF Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga. Picture: X/@insightfactor

Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said at least eight heavily armed assailants descended on Dunga’s home where his partner, two children, and grandmother were present.

Erik ten Hag has responded to comments made by former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy.

This comes after McCarthy accused Ten Hag of lacking the “passion and fire” needed to bring success to the Red Devils.

Benni McCarthy left Manchester United in July.

“In modern football, I believe that players want to see a bit more passion in their coach. They need to feel that the coach is with them and willing to fight alongside them,” the former Bafana Bafana striker was quoted as saying by the Portuguese outlet ZEROZERO.

Cassper Nyovest: ‘This is the mess that I’ve created’ following damning allegation by mother of his son [VIDEO]

Following damning allegations by Thobeka Majozi, the mother of his son, about Cassper Nyovest neglecting his child, who was diagnosed with cancer, the rapper has seemingly owned up to his actions.

“First of all, I’d like to confirm that everything that my baby mama said about me was true,” said Cassper Nyovest in a video on Thursday morning.

Cassper Nyovest has seemingly taken responsibility and apologised to the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi for ill treatment. Pictures: casspernyovest, bexxdoesitbetter/Instagram

On Wednesday, Majozi, as a way of reflecting on her life on her birthday, opened up about the pair’s son being diagnosed with cancer at eight months.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

