Daily news update: Mkhwebane apologises | Serial rapist gets multiple life sentences | Former premier ditches ANC

News today includes impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has apologised for her racial remarks when she claimed she was targeted by judicial officers of Indian descent.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has been sentenced to multiple life terms.

Furthermore, former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier, Willies Mchunu, has resigned from the African National Congress (ANC).

News Today: 5 October 2024

The weather service has warned of a heatwave with extremely high temperatures in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape until Sunday and extremely high fire danger conditions in the same provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Mkhwebane apologises if ‘Indian descent’ remarks came across as racial slur [VIDEO]

Impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has apologised for her racial remarks when she claimed she was targeted by judicial officers of Indian descent.

Mkhwebane this week accused individuals of “predominantly Indian descent” of “persecuting” her.

Impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

She made these comments in reaction to the dismissal of her appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). On Tuesday, the SCA struck from the roll Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal application against a previous ruling by the Western Cape High Court. She was arguing for the recusal of certain members in the committee that removed her as a public protector.

Mpofu uses Zille’s ‘flip-flopping’ to argue why Hlophe should stay in JSC

Advocate Dali Mpofu has accused Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille of hypocrisy for opposing former judge John Hlophe’s participation in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s urgent application was heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The MK party is challenging the JSC’s decision not to accept the party’s request to postpone the interviews scheduled for next week.

Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi gets multiple life sentences [VIDEO]

Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has been sentenced to multiple life terms.

Phakathi appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Friday.

Convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi. Picture: X/@TheblesserM

Phakathi has been sentenced to 42 life terms for rape, along with 791 years and 6 months of direct imprisonment for kidnapping, compelling a minor to witness a sexual act, sexual assault, and theft.

WATCH: Bok hero Ox Nché teaches fans how to pronounce his real name

As they say ‘No DNA, just RSA!’ referring to a complete sense of South African pride, including how people are identified with their names and nicknames.

South African rugby star Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nché is making waves, not just for his power on the field, but for his powerful message.

Ox Nche of South Africa acknowledges the crowd after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on October 15, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Springbok prop, recently updated his name on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), urging his Springbok teammates, their families, and fans to pronounce his full name – Retshegofaditswe, which means “we are blessed”.

Former premier Willies Mchunu ditches ANC

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier, Willies Mchunu, has resigned from the African National Congress (ANC).

It is understood the 76-year-old Mchunu handed in his resignation on Thursday.

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / Africa News Agency (ANA)

It is reported that Mchunu believes he can no longer add value to the party “due to its current political trajectory”.

