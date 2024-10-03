Daily news update: JSC without Hlophe ‘unconstitutional’ | Gayton a ‘diva extraordinaire’ | Benni McCarthy to return to AmaZulu?

In today’s news, the MK party has filed an urgent application to stop the JSC interviews happening without disgraced judge John Hlophe, the Justice Ministry said investigations against minister Thembi Simelane should play out to allow the matter to be concluded, and the Western Cape has the highest number of extortion cases that have been investigated.

Also, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has bagged two nominations at this year’s Feather Awards, the Proteas beat Ireland in their ODI, and Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy may land the AmaZulu head coach job

News today: 3 October

MK party launches urgent application after JSC rejects request to postpone interviews

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has rejected the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s request to postpone interviews scheduled to start on Monday, prompting the party to file an urgent application to stop the interviews on the grounds that they are unconstitutional.

Former Western Cape High Court judge John Hlophe Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede

Last week, a Western Cape High Court ruling interdicted John Hlophe from participating in the interviews pending the finalisation of the review of the National Assembly’s decision to designate him to the JSC.

‘Laying charges against Simelane appropriate route’ – Ministry

The Justice Ministry says the opening of criminal charges against embattled Justice Minister Thembi Simelane for taking a R575,600 VBS Bank-linked loan will allow the matter to be concluded.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: X/@DOJCD_ZA

ActionSA on Tuesday laid criminal charges against Simelane for alleged violations of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and forgery.

Police minister reveals which provinces in SA have the most extortion cases

The Western Cape has the highest number of extortion cases that have been investigated by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

This is according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

‘Financial train wreck’: AA says Gautrain expansion is wasteful expenditure

The Automobile Association (AA) has slammed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s plans to expand Gautrain services.

The Gautrain. Picture: Neil McCartney

Last month, Lesufi announced plans to expand the Gautrain network over the next two years. The expansion is expected to cost the province R120 billion.

Gayton McKenzie bags Feather Awards nominations for his ever-presence [VIDEO]

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has bagged two nominations at this year’s Feather Awards in the Socialite and the Diva Extraordinaire of the Year categories.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has bagged two nominations at this year’s Feather Awards Picture: Getty Images

The Socialite category recognises those who are “seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign” and no one in the government of national unity has been ever-present as the rambunctious minister.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Brenton Thwaites loves SA

Pirates of the Caribbean star Brenton Thwaites expressed his excitement about meeting fans at Comic Con Africa.

Brenton Thwaites with fans at Comic Con Africa 2024. Picture: Supplied

While the exact number is unclear, thousands of fans flocked to the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre last week.

Proteas crush Ireland in first ODI clash in Abu Dhabi

South Africa hit back with a convincing victory over Ireland in the first of three one-day international (ODI) matches in Abu Dhabi last night.

Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton hit a career-best 91 runs in South Africa’s ODI match against Ireland. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

After losing 2-1 to Afghanistan in an ODI series in Sharjah, and settling for a 1-1 draw against Ireland in their T20 series in Abu Dhabi last week, the second-string Proteas side earned some consolation by securing a 139-run win over their Irish opponents.

Benni McCarthy set for sensational AmaZulu return?

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy is said to be favourite to land the AmaZulu head coach job.

Benni McCarthy could make a return to AmaZulu Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The position became vacant this week when Usuthu decided to cut ties with Pablo Franco Martin just three games into the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

