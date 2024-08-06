Daily news update: Prophet Mboro swings pangas at school | EFF councillor shot dead | School bus driver at fault

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, self-proclaimed prophet Mboro and men with him were seen wielding pangas and an AK-14 at a primary school, EFF regional leader Moshe Mphahlele was shot dead by a stray bullet during a protest in Joburg and an investigation found the school bus driver involved in a major accident that saw six pupils die, did not comply with railway crossing rules.

Also, the 95 Libyans arrested at a military camp caused a scene at court after they refused to go back to prison and sprinter Akani Simbine says he is not yet done at the Paris Olympics.

News today: 6 August

WATCH: Violent incident at Katlehong school involves well-known pastor

An alleged family dispute relating to the custody of children turned ugly at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday when weapon-wielding men allegedly took two children from school.

A screenshot of one of the videos that have gone viral on the incident.

A number of videos have gone viral on social media of two learners allegedly being forcefully removed from the primary school by three men who were wielding two pangas and an AK-47 rifle.

Continue reading

EFF condemns killing of regional leader Moshe Mphahlele

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the killing of its Regional Deputy Secretary Moshe Mphahlele.

Moshe Mphahlele Photo: X/@Nhlanhlantsim

It is understood Mphahlele was shot in a crossfire as security officers dispersed a crowd protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley on Sunday.

Continue reading

‘Lack of compliance’: Mpumalanga school bus driver failed to adhere to road sign

Preliminary investigations have revealed the driver of the school bus involved in the train collision in Mpumalanga did not comply with railway crossing rules.

Mpumalanga bus-train crash. Picture: Arrive Alive

On Monday, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) released preliminary findings from its investigation into the recent accident at the Arnot level crossing near Sikhululiwe Village, located in the Steve Tswete Municipality.

Continue reading

‘What’s the motherf***ing problem?’ – Libyans demand to go home in standoff outside court

The Libyan nationals recently arrested at an alleged military training camp in Mpumalanga refused to return to prison on Monday.

95 Libyans were arrested on 26 July 2024 when police raided a suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

The 95 suspects made their second appearance in the White River Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravening the Immigration Act.

Continue reading

WATCH: Unfazed by ANC chop, Zuma welcomes new members to MK party

Former president Jacob Zuma seemed unfazed by his expulsion from the ANC as he welcomed new members to his uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) and informed party supporters of alleged vote rigging during the 29th May elections.

Zuma welcomed former National Freedom Party (NFP) secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe and Malesela “King Sebetha” Mokonyama to the MK party. Picture: X/@Patricia_Bantom

In videos circulated on social media, Zuma welcomed former National Freedom Party (NFP) secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe and Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama to the MK party.

Continue reading

This year’s edition of the Richmond Hill Street Music Festival in Gqeberha has been postponed after the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality pulled out its sponsorship, just a month before the planned event date.

Richmond Hill Street Music Festival has been canceled this year after the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality pulled out its sponsorship. Picture: Azola Fumba

“The municipality told us on Thursday 1 August that the festival would not be funded, along with 4 other events. We are not aware which ones they are because the financial situation no longer allowed it,” Alliance Francaise Gqeberha director Guillaume FAVIER NIRERE told The Citizen.

Continue reading

Gayton McKenzie commits to carrying National School of Arts’ liabilities as institution struggles

After visiting the National School of the Arts (NSA), Minister Gayton McKenzie has committed to financially assisting the institution.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie at the National School of the Arts. Picture: @SportArtsCultur/X

The minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) visited the school on Saturday, 03 August, with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

Continue reading

Akani Simbine ‘not done yet’ as he targets Olympic relay medal

Despite narrowly missing out yet again, sprinter Akani Simbine says he hasn’t given up on chasing a medal at the Olympic Games, as he sets his sights on the podium in the 4x100m relay.

Sprinter Akani Simbine after the men’s 100m final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday night. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Simbine took fourth place in the men’s 100m final on Sunday night, clocking 9.82 seconds to break his own South African record, and falling just 0.01 short of a breakthrough medal.

Continue reading

Springbok scrum ready to test out new things against Wallabies — Daan Human

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human has hinted the world champions will be looking to implement a few new things at scrum time when they take on the Wallabies in the opening match of the Rugby Championship Down Under on Saturday morning (6.45am).

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human says the Boks will be looking to test out some new things in their Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies Down Under. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Bok scrum is often the most feared in the world and although they have enjoyed dominance over the Australian scrum in recent years, Human said that they wouldn’t underestimate the Wallabies, while trying to improve their own set-piece in the coming weeks.

Continue reading