Daily news update: Prophet Mboro swings pangas at school | EFF councillor shot dead | School bus driver at fault
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, self-proclaimed prophet Mboro and men with him were seen wielding pangas and an AK-14 at a primary school, EFF regional leader Moshe Mphahlele was shot dead by a stray bullet during a protest in Joburg and an investigation found the school bus driver involved in a major accident that saw six pupils die, did not comply with railway crossing rules.
Also, the 95 Libyans arrested at a military camp caused a scene at court after they refused to go back to prison and sprinter Akani Simbine says he is not yet done at the Paris Olympics.
News today: 6 August
WATCH: Violent incident at Katlehong school involves well-known pastor
An alleged family dispute relating to the custody of children turned ugly at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday when weapon-wielding men allegedly took two children from school.
A number of videos have gone viral on social media of two learners allegedly being forcefully removed from the primary school by three men who were wielding two pangas and an AK-47 rifle.
EFF condemns killing of regional leader Moshe Mphahlele
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the killing of its Regional Deputy Secretary Moshe Mphahlele.
It is understood Mphahlele was shot in a crossfire as security officers dispersed a crowd protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley on Sunday.
‘Lack of compliance’: Mpumalanga school bus driver failed to adhere to road sign
Preliminary investigations have revealed the driver of the school bus involved in the train collision in Mpumalanga did not comply with railway crossing rules.
On Monday, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) released preliminary findings from its investigation into the recent accident at the Arnot level crossing near Sikhululiwe Village, located in the Steve Tswete Municipality.
‘What’s the motherf***ing problem?’ – Libyans demand to go home in standoff outside court
The Libyan nationals recently arrested at an alleged military training camp in Mpumalanga refused to return to prison on Monday.
The 95 suspects made their second appearance in the White River Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravening the Immigration Act.
WATCH: Unfazed by ANC chop, Zuma welcomes new members to MK party
Former president Jacob Zuma seemed unfazed by his expulsion from the ANC as he welcomed new members to his uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) and informed party supporters of alleged vote rigging during the 29th May elections.
In videos circulated on social media, Zuma welcomed former National Freedom Party (NFP) secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe and Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama to the MK party.
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality pulls out of festival sponsorship
This year’s edition of the Richmond Hill Street Music Festival in Gqeberha has been postponed after the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality pulled out its sponsorship, just a month before the planned event date.
“The municipality told us on Thursday 1 August that the festival would not be funded, along with 4 other events. We are not aware which ones they are because the financial situation no longer allowed it,” Alliance Francaise Gqeberha director Guillaume FAVIER NIRERE told The Citizen.
Gayton McKenzie commits to carrying National School of Arts’ liabilities as institution struggles
After visiting the National School of the Arts (NSA), Minister Gayton McKenzie has committed to financially assisting the institution.
The minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) visited the school on Saturday, 03 August, with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.
Akani Simbine ‘not done yet’ as he targets Olympic relay medal
Despite narrowly missing out yet again, sprinter Akani Simbine says he hasn’t given up on chasing a medal at the Olympic Games, as he sets his sights on the podium in the 4x100m relay.
Simbine took fourth place in the men’s 100m final on Sunday night, clocking 9.82 seconds to break his own South African record, and falling just 0.01 short of a breakthrough medal.
Springbok scrum ready to test out new things against Wallabies — Daan Human
Springbok scrum coach Daan Human has hinted the world champions will be looking to implement a few new things at scrum time when they take on the Wallabies in the opening match of the Rugby Championship Down Under on Saturday morning (6.45am).
The Bok scrum is often the most feared in the world and although they have enjoyed dominance over the Australian scrum in recent years, Human said that they wouldn’t underestimate the Wallabies, while trying to improve their own set-piece in the coming weeks.
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android