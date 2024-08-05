WATCH: Violent incident at Katlehong school involving well-known pastor is explained

Videos show Prophet Mboro and two men with weapons allegedly forcibly removing children from school amid a custody dispute.

A screenshot of one of the videos that have gone viral on the incident.

An alleged family dispute relating to the custody of children turned ugly at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday when weapon-wielding men allegedly took two children from school.

A number of videos have gone viral on social media of two learners allegedly being forcefully removed from the primary school by three men who were wielding two pangas and an AK-47 rifle.

Prophet Mboro seen swinging panga

The weapon-wielding men, including well-known self-proclaimed Prophet Mboro – real name Paseka Motsoeneng – of Incredible Happenings Ministries in Katlehong, are seen swinging pangas around to stop teachers and community members from taking the children.

Watch a video of the incident here:

In one video, Motsoeneng can be heard saying, “Don’t come close to me! Don’t you dare!” to a woman who appears to be a teacher, while threatening to use one of the two pangas he had in his hands.

In another video, two children appear to be forcefully removed from the school reception by one man holding and swinging a panga alarmingly close to the children, with Motsoeneng and two other men flanking.

As the group goes outside, Motsoeneng can be seen swinging a panga to prevent the people taking videos from following them. He swings at another person, seemingly a community member, while a fourth man who was waiting at the car screams, “Who the f*** do you think you are?” when they are asked about the children.

Allegedly related to custody matter

The matter appears to be in relation to the custody of the children.

The Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the department was aware of the situation and was working on a response.

The Gauteng police said they were aware of an incident where panga-wielding men, who were also carrying firearms, terrorised pupils and teachers at a primary school in Katlehong earlier on Monday.

“Police are currently taking statements from all of parties involved and an arrest is imminent. A detailed statement will be released once the police have finalised their initial process,” said spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza.

Watch Prophet Mboro speak on the incident here:

In a video posted on Motsoeneng’s Prophet Mboro Times Facebook page, he appears to be standing in front of a police station, saying, “We fight for our own. We stick together.”

‘It’s not wrong for pastors to carry guns’

Motsoeneng alludes to a custody matter with the grandmother and father of the children and how people who want custody of the children want maintenance from him.

“They want to make money with these children. They want maintenance from me as their grandfather. The children are maintained by their father, and I’m backing him up,” he said.

While defending the use of weapons, Motsoeneng said, “It’s not wrong for pastors to carry guns.”

MEC Chiloane condemns incident

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, MEC Matome Chiloane, condemned the incident and said such “violent and appalling behaviour” has no place in Gauteng schools and society.

According to the department’s preliminary report, a conflict between two families over the custody of Grade RR and Grade 2 boys enrolled at the school escalated on Monday.

The boy’s mother died in April, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family.

“On the day of the incident, the father of the children had a meeting with the principal in the morning. Later in the day, the maternal grandmother, who is the alleged guardian of the children, also met with the principal to report and inform him about a conflict that occurred during a meeting held over the past weekend at the house of the paternal grandfather, who is the famous South African pastor,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Grandmother’s permission needed to release children

After the meetings, the deputy principal and staff members refused to release the children without their grandmother’s permission, and this led to Motsoeneng arriving with bodyguards and weapons.

The chaos unfolded on Monday afternoon after school when the father came to fetch the boys, accompanied by two men, including Motsoeneng, who was armed with two pangas while the other carried an assault rifle.

Acting on the maternal grandmother’s instructions, the department said the teachers tried to prevent the father from leaving with the children.

“In response, the pastor brandished a panga threateningly at the teachers, allowing the father to leave with the children,” Mabona said.

The community got involved when they saw the commotion, and the principal and school governing body reported the matter to the police.

‘Potential to traumatise the entire school community’

“Such acts of violence and intimidation not only undermine the foundation of our education system but also have the potential to traumatise the entire school community, particularly given that this incident occurred in a primary school in full view of young children and their teachers,” said MEC Chiloane.

“The Department is committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter. We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation and will take all necessary measures to protect our learners and educators.”

The department said its psycho-social support unit will be deployed for the affected teachers and learners to help them cope with the trauma resulting from this incident.

