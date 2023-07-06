‘They know EFF can’t be controlled’, says Malema on DA’s ‘moonshot pact’

By Molefe Seeletsa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema criticised efforts to keep his party out of government ahead of next year’s general elections.

The “moonshot pact” proposed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) looks to be gaining ground after six political parties agreed to participate in the party’s “national convention”, scheduled to be held in Kempton Park in August.

The pact was aimed at preventing a possible EFF-ANC coalition from running the country post-2024 election era.

On 16 and 17 August, opposition leaders will hold a historic convention at the same venue as Codesa, to form a Pact that can win the 2024 election. Voters can take heart that, for the first time, political leaders are working in unison to provide hope for South Africa. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QUATGASMgF— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) July 3, 2023

‘They can go to the moon alone’

Briefing the media on Thursday, Malema said he failed to understand why the DA would want to form the so-called moonshot pact without the EFF.

“I want to find out what it is that we done to the DA moonshot, moon pact, moon arrival, I don’t know what it is called. At least tell me my problem so I can work on fixing it. I don’t know what is the problem,” he said.

Malema suggested that his party’s exclusion was possibly due to its refusal to be controlled by “white monopoly capital”.

“Every political development in this country has the Oppenheimers’ handwriting on it… but there is one thing that they do not control, and that is the EFF. That’s what gives them nightmares.

“[The notion] to ‘keep the EFF out’ comes from there [because] we cannot allow the people we don’t control to have access to power,” he said.

“We are not going to any moon with anyone… we are remaining here. They can go to the moon alone, we are not part of any moon.”

‘I never wanted to form a party’

Malema also responded to claims by ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Collen Malatji who took a swipe at the EFF leader, saying he was expelled from ruling party in 2012 for trying to turning the youth wing into a cult.

“He was fired for ill-discipline and contravening the constitution of the ANC and the youth league; he wanted to create a youth league to be a cult organisation like the EFF. There in EFF, no matter how educated you are, you can’t even speak. Educated doctors like Mbuyiseni Ndlozi run around with water everywhere,” Malatji said on Monday.

But the EFF leader said he had never intended to launch a political party.

“They say we are a cult and want people to follow us, but I never wanted to form a party,” he said.

“I see comrades all the time saying they are forming a political party. I was marching along Carl Niehaus the other day and he was saying to me ‘how do you do it man because it’s difficult’. All I can say is hang in there,” he added.

Malema further seemingly advised former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule against starting his own party.

“Whoever has got access to that just tell him [to use] the little resources he has got remaining, look for a plot, [buy] goats and have peace.”

Last month, Malema revealed that the EFF was in talks with Magashule about him becoming a member of the party following his expulsion from the ANC.

