Daily news update: Three dead after falling asleep in room | Workers shot and beaten by police | Five takeaways as Boks beat Ireland

In today’s news, three men were found dead in Limpopo from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after moving a fire pit into their room to keep warm, Ipid has opened an investigation after police allegedly attacked a minibus taxi transporting workers, and several warnings have been issued as intense cold fronts sweep through the country.

Also, President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the newly elected UK prime minister Keir Starmer, and the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga has been replaced by the ANC’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi as the head of the finance portfolio in Ekurhuleni.

News today: 7 July 2024

Three dead after falling asleep with burning coals in their room

Police have opened an inquest docket after three young men were found dead in their room. Their lifeless bodies were discovered by family members.

Picture: iStock

It is suspected the three men, aged between 14 and 22, died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Initial investigations suggest the three victims shared the bedroom and brought a wrought iron fire pit into their room to keep warm.

Ipid investigating after workers shot and beaten by police in Midrand

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation after police allegedly attacked a minibus taxi transporting workers in Midrand.

Picture: Neil McCartney

It comes after one of the men in the minibus passed away at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday. Twenty-one-year-old Lifalethu Mashazi died after spending more than a month in a coma.

News24 reports that the minibus taxi was shot at while transporting the night-shift workers home early in the morning.

New Moon Spring Tide and cold fronts: NSRI warns of rip currents and flooding

As several intense cold fronts sweep through the country, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning of this weekend’s peaking spring tide that strengthens rip currents and poses the threat of flooding.

Also, the South African Weather Service issued several severe weather warnings for the weekend.

‘Strategic partners’: Ramaphosa congratulates new UK prime minister, Keir Starmer

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the newly elected UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, after the centre-left opposition Labour party’s landslide election win this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Britain’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, ahead of the Labour party leader’s first cabinet sitting on Saturday, 6 July 2024. Pictures: GCIS and Justin Tallis/ AFP

The Labour party ended 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule, returning to power with a whopping 174-seat majority in the UK parliament.

ANC celebrates as Jongizizwe Dlabathi appointed Ekurhuleni finance MMC

Ekurhuleni’s Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced a replacement for the ousted MMC of Finance.

The EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga was removed as the head of the finance portfolio in June and will be replaced by the ANC’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

City of Ekurhuleni council. Picture: Neil McCartney

The municipality’s finances were said to be in a precarious position, with Dunga being blamed for not resolving the matter quickly enough. This led to his removal.

‘Flawless ride’ by JP won Durban July for Oriental Charm

The biggest plaudits after Oriental Charm’s dramatic victory in Saturday’s R5-million Hollywoodbets Durban July went to jockey Juan-Paul van der Merwe and his brave front-running tactics.

“First and foremost, I must congratulate JP on a great ride,” said trainer Brett Crawford, who led in his second July winner in succession. “Unbelievable! It was a flawless ride.”

Durban July winner Oriental Charm with jockey JP van der Merwe during the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 6 July 2024 in Durban. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

It was Van der Merwe’s first win in South Africa’s most famous horse race, which was watched by a colourful, capacity crowd of 50 000. He got the three-year-old colt home by a bare 0.30-lengths from a flying Cousin Casey, ridden by S’Manga Khumalo.

Springboks beat Ireland 27-20 at Loftus: Five key takeaways

The Springboks got their Incoming Series off to the best possible start with a 27-20 win over Ireland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored the Boks’ first try against Ireland in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The world champions made hard work of the game, taking advantage of some big Irish mistakes in the second half to secure the win, but they will be thrilled to have broken a three-match losing streak against them stretching back to 2016.

