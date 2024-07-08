Daily news update: SABC execs fired | FW de Klerk’s son dies | Snow expected as cold front hits SA

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, two SABC executives were fired after a disciplinary process found them guilty of trying to conceal an advertising profit sharing agreement with another company, the son of former president FW de Klerk passed away, and cold, wet and windy conditions are expected to continue across South Africa on Monday.

Also, Gautrain schedules could be disrupted from Monday as the Nation Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) down tools, and Mpumalanga announced it will be establishing its own unit of crime prevention wardens (CPWs).

News today: 8 July 2024

SABC execs fired over concealing multimillion-rand profit share deal

Two SABC executives have been axed after a disciplinary process found them guilty of trying to conceal an advertising profit sharing agreement with technology company Discovery Digital.

Picture: Michel Bega

The agreement with Discovery Digital was made in relation to the public broadcaster’s streaming platform, TelkomONE, which is now called SABC Plus.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo confirmed to City Press that group chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies and group executive for video entertainment Merlin Naicker had been fired by the board.

Former president FW de Klerk’s son dies

Jan de Klerk, the son of former apartheid-era president and Nobel Peace prize winner FW de Klerk, has passed away.

Jan de Klerk spoke at the memorial service of his father, FW de Klerk, in 2021. Picture: YouTube screengrab

Jan was the eldest son of De Klerk who, along with Nelson Mandela and, was one of the pioneering forces of the country’s first government of national unity (GNU) 30 years ago.

According to FW de Klerk Foundation executive director Christo van der Rheede, Jan died from a sudden heart attack on Friday, 5 July.

Snow and rain expected across South Africa as cold fronts hit

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions will continue across South Africa on Monday, with snow expected in some parts.

A heart was drawn in the snow in Alberton, Johannesburg, on 10 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Saws said light snow is expected in parts of the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

It also warned of very rough seas, with damaging coastal winds and large waves anticipated from Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, all the way to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Gautrain services face possible delays from Monday as Numsa strike begins

Gautrain schedules could be disrupted from Monday as the Nation Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) down tools.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Supplied

The union has sent notice to the Gautrain’s maintenance and operations company, Bombela Operations Company (BOC), as it is dissatisfied with the progress of negotiations over wages and working conditions.

Negotiations have been ongoing since April, and Numsa have warned that this strike will continue indefinitely until its demands are met.

Manhunt on after burnt and headless body found near Seshego

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the body of a mutilated man found in Limpopo.

Officer and paramedics responded to a bloody scene in Ga-Maleka near Seshego at roughly 4:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A manhunt has since been launched after the burnt and dismembered body was discovered by residents of the area.

Thousands to be recruited in Mpumalanga as crime fighters

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC in Mpumalanga, Jackie Macie, has announced that the province will be establishing a 1,200-strong cohort of its very own crime prevention wardens (CPWs).

New crime prevention wardens took part in a pass-out parade at Tsakane Stadium, in Ekurhuleni, in June 2023. Picture: Michel Bega

The new MEC’s plan is based on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s controversial 2023 crime prevention warden initiative to curb crime in South Africa’s economic hub.

In May 2023, Gauteng deployed an initial 3 200 out of 6 000 wardens to hotspots, commonly referred to as “AmaPanyaza”, across the province following three months’ training.

‘7de Laan’ actress KB and Loftus crowd charge up Springbok game with SA anthem

Singer and 7de Laan actress Keabetswe (KB) Motsilanyane marked the much-anticipated return of the World Cup-winning Springbok team with a powerful rendition of the national anthem ahead of their game against the Irish at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria, on Saturday.

The powerful performance of the South African national anthem by Keabetswe (KB) Motsilanyane came to a crescendo of national pride when the Loftus Versfeld crowd joined in ahead of the Springbok game against Ireland. Picture: YouTube screengrab

During the last stanza of the anthem, KB opened her arms, sharing her microphone with the stadium, inviting everyone to join in.

National pride was what it was all about as Springbok fans at Loftus gave it stick.

‘Monkey not off our back just yet’ — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the monkey wasn’t quite off their back despite the current Bok player and coaching group finally breaking their duck with a first win over Ireland since coming together in 2018.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus prior to Saturday’s Test at Loftus against Ireland. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The hosts got their Incoming Series off to a great start with a hard fought 27-20 win over Ireland at Loftus on Saturday night, but it was a game of close margins and with a few calls going their way they were able to emerge with the victory.

Heading into the second Test in Durban this coming Saturday the Boks will have plenty to build on and work on if they want to clinch a clean sweep and walk away with a 2-0 series win.

