ANC celebrates as Jongizizwe Dlabathi appointed Ekurhuleni finance MMC

Dlabathi has been appointed after the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga was booted as head of the finance portfolio.

Ekurhuleni’s Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced a replacement for the ousted MMC of Finance.

The EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga was removed as the head of the finance portfolio in June and will be replaced by the ANC’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

The municipality’s finances were said to be in a precarious position, with Dunga being blamed for not resolving the matter quickly enough. This led to his removal.

Dlabathi served as auditor and whip

Dlabathi is an internal auditor by profession, having worked in the Office of South Africa’s Auditor General. He also served an information systems and performance auditor for the City of Johannesburg.

Other previous appointments include a leadership role at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), a strategic advisor role to the municipality’s late MMC of Finance Moses Makwakwa and whip of the Ekurhuleni council.

“With his wealth of knowledge and experience in local government, we are optimistic that he will live up to expectations amid the current challenges faced by the portfolio,” said Moipone Mhlongo, Ekurhuleni ANC’s Regional Task Team Deputy Coordinator.

Dlabathi approved of Dunga removal

The new MMC described the removal of Dunga in June as a “justifiable decision”.

At the time, he noted the municipality’s poor financial position had been a cause for concern and that opportunities to rectify the situation had been wasted.

A recent governance update report showed that fundamental weaknesses were present in the formulation of the upcoming budget.

In the wake of Dunga’s sacking, the incoming MMC outlined the characteristics needed for the position, stating: “We firmly believe that every member of the mayoral committee must be committed to a coordinated way of governance, under the guidance of the executive mayor.”

Ekurhuleni tariff increases

The municipality’s budget was approved shortly after Dunga left the MMC of Finance position.

The budget granted an operating expenditure of R60 billion, which is an increase of 9% from the previous financial year. The capital expenditure budget was increased by 5.4% to R2.9 billion.

For residents, their water tariffs were increased by 9%, water and sanitation was up 7% and electricity received an increase of 12.74%.