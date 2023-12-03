Daily news update: 7 people set alight in Diepsloot, another heatwave warning, wife killer takes corpse to police

In today’s daily news update: Seven people were burned alive in two separate incidents at the crime-ridden Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, it is not the end of the dreadful heat waves in Gauteng as another bout of extreme heat is expected to hit the province again next week.

Gruesome deaths in Diepsloot

Seven people were brutally killed in Diepsloot in what appears to be two separate instances of mob violence.

On Friday, Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) responded to a call about two bodies in the street of Diepsloot’s Extension 13 around 11 pm.

While the officers were at the scene, they received a call about another attack in Extension 12 where they found another five burnt bodies.

More heat for Gauteng

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for another heatwave expected to hit the province next week.

The country has been swayed between hot and cold weather conditions ahead of the festive season.

According to regional weather service Gauteng Weather who shared the details on X, the temperatures are once again expected to be in the high thirties.

Wife killer brings body with to police station

Police in Ficksburg, Free State arrested a man on Saturday after he arrived in a car to hand himself over.

He entered the police station in tears, telling officers that he came to report the murder of his wife, who was in the car.

The 23-year-old woman was certified dead by emergency services at the police station. The husband said he stabbed her during an argument and then drove to the police station.

ActionSA leader Mashaba lashes government leaders’ ‘self-enrichment’

Herman Mashaba took his party’s manifesto launch to his home village Ramotse, in Hammanskraal on Saturday.

Addressing supporters, Mashaba said corrupt government officials had enriched themselves with state funds while millions of South Africans continue to live in poverty.

He criticised the State’s R350 monthly social grant, saying an ActionSA’s government would introduce a universal basic income stimulus package,

Bulls shatter Sharks at Loftus

Around 24,515 spectators flocked to Loftus Versveld on Saturday to witness a titanic clash between two teams that boasted 10 Rugby World Cup Springboks between them.

The Bulls’ attack showed its prowess as they defeated the Springboks–laden Sharks 44-10 in a United Rugby Championship clash.

Ariana Grande is a favourite for tattoos

Ariana Grande is said to be the most influential personality when it comes to tattoos, according to a study that looked at recent tattoo trends. She is paces ahead of Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

The ‘God is a Woman’ singer, who reportedly has around 50 tattoos on her own body, is proving to be a major influence for fans who choose lyrics, quotes and motifs related to her and even her name to be inked on her skin.

