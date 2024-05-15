Daily news update: Extra resources to probe Ditebogo Phalane Jr’s murder | Unemployment increased again | Zuma will appear on ballot for MK

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes additional resources will be allocated to the investigative team handling the case of Ditebogo Phalane Jr’s murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed.

Meanwhile, unemployment increased again in the first quarter of 2024, from 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 32.9%, while the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition also increased by 0.8 of a percentage point to 41.9% compared to the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, the outcome of the legal battle between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party over the candidacy of former president Jacob Zuma won’t affect the ballot.

News Today: 15 May 2024

The weather service has warned of extreme high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, but otherwise, South Africans can expect morning fog patches with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-central and north-eastern parts of the country. – full weather forecast here.

Extra resources made available to cops probing Ditebogo Phalane Jr’s murder – Cele

Additional resources will be allocated to the investigative team handling the case of Ditebogo Phalane Jr’s murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed.

Cele visited Soshanguve, located in the north Pretoria, on Tuesday after Phalane was fatally shot last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The five-year-old boy reportedly ran outside his home to welcome his father, who had returned from running his errands around 10:30pm on Friday.

Disappointment, concern and court after Ramaphosa decides to sign NHI Bill

Disappointment, concern and dismay that the president will sign the NHI Bill at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday were evident in comments from medical and civic organisations on Tuesday. Legal proceedings are also starting.

Everybody knew that the president said in his State of the Nation Address that he is just looking for a pen to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. Some of us held on to the hope that he would, as custodian of the Constitution, refer it back to the National Assembly because it is clearly unconstitutional.

Image: iStock

But politics won.

As part of the electioneering drive of the ruing party, he decided to sign it. Not in his office like any other piece of legislation, but at a public ceremony at the Union Buildings.

Unemployment increased again in first quarter

Unemployment increased again in the first quarter of 2024, from 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 32.9%, while the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition also increased by 0.8 of a percentage point to 41.9% compared to the fourth quarter.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey, for the first quarter of 2024 released by Statistics SA on Tuesday, the youth, defined as people between the ages of 15 and 34, remain vulnerable in the labour market.

The number of unemployed people increased by 330 000 to 8.2 million during the first quarter, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey. Picture: iStock

The ruling overturned the commission's decision to bar Zuma to stand for public office as a candidate for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

George building collapse: Another deceased worker recovered, 193 hours into rescue operation

The death toll in the George building collapse tragedy in the Western Cape has risen to 33 as of 3pm on Tuesday.

According to reports, most of the artisans working at the site of the residential building at the time of the collapse were foreigners from Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Rescue workers have been on site for over 175 hours. Picture: George Municipality

Their case was postponed to 11 October for a trial date. All parties agreed that the state would reply by 17 September 2024 to further particulars from the defence attorneys.

Zuma will appear on ballot for MK party regardless of ConCourt outcome – IEC

The outcome of the legal battle between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party over the candidacy of former president Jacob Zuma won’t affect the ballot.

This is according to IEC chief electoral officer (CEO) Sy Mamabolo.

uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party supporters protest outside the Constitutional Court during the appearance of Jacob Zuma on 10 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie)

Mamabolo briefed the media on Tuesday ahead of the special international votes set to take place on 17 and 18 May.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

