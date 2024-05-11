Daily news update: Building collapse claims five lives in Ngcobo | Electoral Court’s ruling on Zuma ‘absurd’ | Applications to postpone elections dismissed

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes five people have died and four people were critically injured after part of a building collapsed in Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, the legal team of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has strongly criticised the Electoral Court’s ruling to allow former president Jacob Zuma to serve in Parliament.

Furthermore, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Labour Party of South Africa and Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats’ (AASD) applications to postpone the election date.

News Today: 9 May 2024

The weather service has warned that wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Another building collapse claims five lives in Ngcobo

Five people have died and four people were critically injured after part of a building collapsed in Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality of the Eastern Cape.

The mayor of the municipality, Siyabulela Zangqa, confirmed that part of a building on the R61 Main Road collapsed on Friday afternoon.

Five dead, four critically injured in Ngcobo building collapse. Picture: Supplied.

The tragic incident left five people (two males and three females) dead, four critically injured and transferred to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, seven currently at All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo, and three people discharged.

CONTINUE READING: Another building collapse claims five lives in Ngcobo

Death toll from George building collapse rises to 14

The Western Cape government confirmed the death toll regarding the George building collapse has risen to 14.

This comes after five more bodies were recovered on Friday.

A trench digger is used during search and rescue operations at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street in George on 9 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The multi-storey building located at Victoria Street, George, was under construction when it collapsed on Monday afternoon.

CONTINUE READING: Death toll from George building collapse rises to 14

Electoral Court’s ruling on Zuma ‘absurd’ – IEC tells ConCourt

The legal team of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has strongly criticised the Electoral Court’s ruling to allow former president Jacob Zuma to serve in Parliament.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) heard the IEC’s leave to appeal application against an Electoral Court judgment delivered on 9 April.

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of the Mkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images

The ruling overturned the commission’s decision to bar Zuma to stand for public office as a candidate for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

CONTINUE READING: Electoral Court’s ruling on Zuma ‘absurd’ – IEC tells ConCourt

State objects to Shaun Abrahams representing Brian Molefe in Transnet corruption case

Former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh will have to wait until October before learning when their trial will start.

The two, along with other former Transnet executives Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Phetolo Ramosebudi, as well as Regiments Capital Directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya, Trillian Asset Management’s Director Daniel Roy (Novum Asset Management), and Albatime Pty Ltd owner Kuben Moodley appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday on charges of the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe during a meeting in Parliament on 30 May 2017 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

Their case was postponed to 11 October for a trial date. All parties agreed that the state would reply by 17 September 2024 to further particulars from the defence attorneys.

CONTINUE READING: State objects to Shaun Abrahams representing Brian Molefe in Transnet corruption case

ConCourt dismisses Labour Party, ACT and AASD’s applications to postpone elections

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Labour Party of South Africa and Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats’ (AASD) applications to postpone the election date.

The ruling comes after the three parties approached the apex court in an attempt to get another chance at registering their party candidates.

The Constitutional Court. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

The parties had asked for a postponement of the election date to enable them to submit their candidate lists.

CONTINUE READING: ConCourt dismisses Labour Party, ACT and AASD’s applications to postpone elections

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Parliament’s reconstruction begins | George building owner cannot be found | Retired ConCourt Justice dies