Daily News Update: 57 illegal miners arrested, Shosholoza Meyl is back, ‘amaPanyazas’ crash BMWs, Malema blasts IFP

In today’s news, long-distance passenger train Shosholoza Meyl’s trips are set to resume this week after a two-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, Gauteng crime prevention wardens have reportedly crashed 22 state BMWs they use to fulfil their duties.

In KwaZulu-Natal, EFF leader Julius Malema ended the weekend on a high, taking a swipe at the IFP.

News today: 4 December

Illegal mining clampdown

Photo: SAPS

Police officers arrested 57 illegal miners in Sekhukhune, Limpopo on Friday.

The operation was a collective effort between the SAPS, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and private security firms.

Some of the items seized included a truck, two firearms, an excavator and generators.

Shosholoza Meyl to hit the tracks

Photo: Twitter/ @FikileMbalula

Shosholoza Meyl long-distance passenger train services between Johannesburg and Durban, and Johannesburg and Cape Town, are set to resume this week.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) announced this on Friday, following a two-year hiatus.

Intercity services were suspended in 2021 due to operational and infrastructural challenges.

‘AmaPanyazas’ costly crashes

Photo: Twitter/Gauteng community safety

Gauteng crime prevention wardens, popularly known as ‘AmaPanyazas’ have reportedly crashed 22 of the 200 BMWs issued to them to fight crime.

Three cars have reportedly been written off, while 11 were undergoing repairs. Eight others are being assessed for damages,

According to Department of Community Safety Spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane, the wardens are not immune to the every day road accidents.

Malema blasts IFP leaders

Photo: Gallo Images

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused the IFP of appropriating public funds and running sex-for-jobs schemes at KwaZulu-Natal municipalities.

Malema addressed EFF ground forces forum in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

“We must keep an eye on the IFP because there are sexual scandals and financial mismanagement everywhere they govern,” he said.

A confident Malema further told party members that the ANC will be removed from power in the 2024 general elections.

Blitzbokke do it again

The Blitzboks are champions of Dubai once again. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

After a rather disappointing and disastrous 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens series where the Blitzboks finished seventh in the overall series standings, they hit back in style in the opening round of the new 2023/24 series, winning the Dubai event on Sunday in stunning fashion.

Led by Selvyn Davids, the SA Sevens team beat Argentina 12-7 in a pulsating final to open their account for the new season, a week ahead of their home tournament in Cape Town this coming weekend.

Burmester’s winning streak

Dean Burmester is the SA Open champion. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

SA golfer Dean Burmester has added another win to his championship bag.

Last weekend, the 34-year-old won the Joburg Open at Houghton and also qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Troon next July.

And on Sunday, he added the lucrative and prestigious SA Open title to his CV.

The long-hitting South African out-lasted all the other competitors at the tough and demanding Blair Atholl Country and Equestrian Estate in Lanseria just outside Joburg on Sunday.

He won by three strokes, on 11-under-par, from Renato Paratore and Jesper Svensson, who both finished eight-under-par.

Tikto abuzz with relationship quiz

Photo; Gallo Images

How well do you know the person you share your life with?

Well, the popular social media platform TikTok is on a mission to find out with the “12 questions” quiz.

Through a series of questions ranging from “What was your first impression of me?” to “Will I forever hold a special place in your heart?” – couples are challenged to test the chemistry of their relationship.

The “12 questions challenge” hashtag has 74 million views.

