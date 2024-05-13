Daily news update: George building collapse – victims’ families seek answers from Cele | Ex-MK party leader ‘colluding’ with ANC? | Double tragedy at Kaalfontein school

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the site of the building collapse in George on Sunday and promised the victims’ family members that investigations have begun. He, however, couldn’t give them the answers they desperately wanted.

Meanwhile, the MK party is reportedly aware that its former leader, Jabulani Khumalo, may have met with the ANC amid a fallout with the party.

Then, the tragic loss of two pupils within just one week has further heightened the tense atmosphere at a school in Kaalfontein, Gauteng.

News Today: 13 May 2024

George building collapse: Families plead with Cele to let them onto site as death toll rises

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the site of the building collapse in George on Sunday and promised the victims’ family members that investigations have begun.

Search and rescue operations at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street on 8 May 2024 in George, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

He, however, couldn’t give them specific answers that they desperately wanted.

“Any kind of pre-empting what happened would be wrong. Maybe other people can talk about that, but the [police can’t do that],” he told family members at the George town hall.

Ex-MK party leader Jabulani Khumalo ‘colluding’ with ANC amid Zuma dispute?

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is reportedly aware that its former leader, Jabulani Khumalo may have met with the ANC amid a fallout with the party.

In April, Khumalo was expelled from the MK party, alongside other four other people, after being accused of destabilising the party.

Former president and uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party leader, Jacob Zuma. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Amid the divisions within the MK party, the ANC is reportedly looking to exploit the situation.

Grade 12 boy collapses, dies during fellow pupil’s memorial service at Kaalfontein school

The tragic loss of two pupils within just one week has further heightened the tense atmosphere at a school in Kaalfontein, Gauteng.

Picture: iStock

May began on a sombre note for David Makhubo High School when one of its pupils tragically passed away due to an illness last Thursday.

Yet another tragedy unfolded on Thursday, 9 May, coinciding with the memorial service for the Grade 10 boy.

Five-year-old boy killed in hijacking and his father ‘did everything together’

Every time he heard the sound of his father’s bakkie, five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane would run outside their Soshanguve home and jump into the vehicle.

On Friday evening, however, the boy ran outside to welcome his father home – only to be shot and killed in cold blood by armed robbers hijacking the white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

Ditebogo Junior with his father, Ditebogo Phalane. The five-year-old boy was fatally wounded during a hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve on Friday. Pictures: X/ @Gift_Makoti_

Family spokesperson Gift Makoti said the boy’s father was inconsolable.

“Him and his son [had] a strong bond. His son was always out and about with him, keeping him company.”

Zuma’s MK party has hit campaign trail with provocative rhetoric and few clear policies

The new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is on the ballot papers in the upcoming national election and provincial elections.

Opinion polls suggest that the upstart will worsen the electoral woes of the ruling ANC in Zuma’s heartland, KwaZulu-Natal province.

The party will be barely 10 months old when the elections take place on 29 May.

However, it describes itself as being “rooted in a rich history of striving for justice and equality”.

You cannot have other clubs dominating Kaizer Chiefs – Tovey

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana central defender Neil Tovey has expressed his dismay at the current struggles at Amakhosi.

Neil Tovey is dismayed at the current plight of his former club Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Chiefs are going to finish a ninth season in a row without any Premier Soccer League silverware, a dismal record for the most popular side in the country.

“You cannot have other clubs dominating Chiefs like they are now; it is ridiculous,” Tovey told City Press.

Mother’s Day: Mzansi celebs share messages about their moms

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to honour and appreciate all that our mothers have done… and continue to do for us. Let’s take the time to express our love and gratitude for the selfless care, guidance and support they’ve provided throughout our lives.

Take a look at local celebrities’ messages to and about their mothers.

