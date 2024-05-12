Daily news update: Survivor rescued 5 days after George building collapse | Five-year-old killed during hijacking | Acsa responds to medical emergency criticism

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, a survivor was rescued at the site of the George building collapse, which was described as “nothing short of a miracle”.

Meanwhile, five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jr was fatally wounded when his father’s bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve.

Then, Airports Company SA (Acsa) defended its response to a medical emergency at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) after receiving criticism from uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

News Today: 12 May 2024

WATCH: Worker rescued after being found alive at site of George building collapse

After more than 116 hours, rescue operations at the George building collapse identified a person that was alive and later rescued him.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old tiler Gabriel Guambe. He was found after rescuers heard him speak from under the debris.

Search and rescue operations continue at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street in George on 9 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde confirmed that Guambe had been rescued and said it was “nothing short of a miracle”.

Hijacking horror: Five-year-old killed while welcoming dad home

In a tragic turn of events, five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jr was fatally wounded when his father’s bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Friday evening.

Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane died in hospital after hijackers shot him on Friday evening, 10 May 2024. Picture: X @Gift_Makoti_

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the five-year-old boy ran outside to welcome his father, Ditebogo Phalane, when he arrived home at about 10.30pm.

“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s white Toyota Hilux bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died in hospital,” Masondo said.

Acsa satisfied by response to medical emergency despite claims of ‘shocking service’

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has defended its response to a medical emergency at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) after receiving criticism from uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

On Wednesday, Pappas claimed an elderly woman need medical attention but emergency calls were unanswered and paramedics took too long to respond.

The OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Neil McCartney

OR Tambo International Airport Regional General Manager Jabu Khambule on Saturday disputed Pappas’s claims.

Defence unhappy as Kirsten Kluyts murder case postponed again

The college student accused of killing Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts will remain in custody for an extended time after the murder case was postponed to July.

On Friday, the accused was anticipating a decision regarding the transfer of his case to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Advocate Itumeleng Masako speaks to the media about his client outside the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 5 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

However, the matter was further delayed after state prosecutor Ayanda Bakana requested for more time to gather evidence.

The suspect’s legal representative, Advocate Itumeleng Masako, has since expressed his dissatisfaction over the latest postponement.

Former police officer sentenced for illegally occupying state house in Welkom

A former warrant officer in the South African Police Service (Saps) was this week sentenced for illegally occupying a Welkom property that belongs to the state.

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, 66-year-old Manie Richard Williams had been collecting rental payments from tenants at the property since 2018.

Photo: iStock

Thakeng said Williams, who is a pensioner, received R75 000 in rental payments from five tenants, despite the police’s efforts to remove him from the property.

Late show by Tshituka helps seal bonus point win for Lions against Cardiff

The Lions kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals with a hard-fought, but deserved 34-13 win against Cardiff Rugby at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The win, with a crucial bonus point, has put the Lions back in the mix, as they’re now 10th on the points table with 44 points, just outside the playoff places.

The Lions beat Cardiff Rugby in a URC match at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are next up at home against Glasgow Warriors, the leaders on the points table, and then they face the Stormers in their final regular season match in Cape Town, which could be a must-win clash for them to reach the quarter-finals.

Miss SA Natasha Joubert stands by Miss USA amid resignation

This week, the resignations of the reigning Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the space of a few days have once again thrown the spotlight on the mental health strain which accompanies the seemingly perfect world of beauty queens.

Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert during an interview at the Maslow Hotel on August 17, 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. The newly crowned Miss South Africa spoke about her journey to the crown and what she hopes to accomplish during her reign. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake)

Our very own Miss SA, Natasha Joubert, has come out in support of Miss USA Noelia Voigt after the American beauty queen relinquished her crown on Monday.

In a show of solidarity and empathy, Natasha left several heart emojis in the comment section of Noelia’s announcement post.

