Daily news update: Tottenham deal saga deepens, Zuma wants justice and Komani floods

SA Tourism board trying to hunt down Tottenham deal whistleblower

The South African Tourism (SA Tourism) intends to find out who leaked the documents about the nearly R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

The proposed deal with the English Premier League football team has been met with anger and backlash after details on the matter emerged last week.

This resulted in the resignation of three SA Tourism board members with immediate effect amid the outrage.

‘There’s no justice in SA’: Zuma heads to ConCourt in legal battle with Ramaphosa

Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission on 16 July 2019. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

Former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) seeking to overturn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interim interdict.

Zuma’s legal team filed its leave to appeal application on Monday, asking the ConCourt to reverse the 16 January judgment which ruled in the president’s favour.

The Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interdict pending the outcome of his challenge to the private prosecution bid against him.

Hundreds evacuated as Komani battered by floods

Water from the Komani River flooded the Eastern Cape town on Tuesday night. Photo: Twitter/@adillahbart

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from Komani (formerly Queenstown) after heavy overnight rains caused flooding in the Eastern Cape town.

The heavy rainfall led to the Komani River overflowing.

There doesn’t seem to be any respite either. An orange level-5 warning for disruptive rain was issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday.

Twitter trolls Leonardo DiCaprio after rumours he is dating a 19-year-old

Rumours that Leonardo DiCaprio is dating 19 year old model Edeni Polani. Picture: Twitter @ZLFeed

There is a running joke in Hollywood and pop culture about the age limit award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has when he is dating, which is when a young woman hits the age of 25 and older he isn’t seen in a relationship with them.

So when pictures of the forever bachelor surfaced over the weekend people were surprised when he was spotted with a 19-year-old.

DiCaprio, now aged 48, has a history of dating younger women: his recent rumoured girlfriend is teen model Eden Polani.

Rassie Erasmus’ memoir on ‘rugby and life’ to be published in late 2023

Rassie Erasmus led the Boks to World Cup glory in 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mark R Cristino

SA Rugby’s director of rugby and 2019 World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus is set to release his memoir later this year.

Erasmus is expected to tell all about his life, on and off the field, as a Bok player, provincial coach and as Bok leader at the 2019 World Cup.

Titled “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby” the memoir will be published by Pan Macmillan SA in southern Africa and Pan Macmillan UK in the rest of the world. It will be written with David O’Sullivan, the well-known broadcaster and award-winning writer, and is set to hit the shelves in the third quarter of this year.

