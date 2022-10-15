More than 200 suspected illegal miners arrested in Mpumalanga

Citizen Reporter

217 people were arrested in Ermelo, Mpumalanga during an operation aimed at quelling illegal mining this week.

The operation was led by the Saps Gert Sibande District Office and assisted by the Saps National Intervention Unit, Ermelo police and K9 units, the Saps Air Wing, the Department of Home Affairs and security companies, Highvelder reported.

Of the men arrested, 30 were from Zimbabwe, 92 from Mozamibique, and 11 from Swaziland.

In addition to illegal mining charges, the foreign nationals also did not have proper documentation to be in South Africa, and are facing additional charges.

A front-end loader, three trucks and six bakkies loaded with coal, wheelbarrows, pickaxes and forks were confiscated by police.

The illegal miners are expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

War on zama zamas

Last month, police discovered a massive illegal gold processing plant, and drugs worth R200 000, in Springs.

The plant was being oeprated by 14 illegal miners, all of whom were undocumented foreign nationals.

14 illegal miners have also been arrested after a shocking gang rape took place in Krugersdorp in July.

On Tuesday, a former police officer was also arrested in connection with the case.

Dolphina Truter was charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice, after property that belonged to one of the rape victims was found in his possession.

She was allegedly part of the film crew, and is alleged to have helped find the location where the gang rape happened.

Edited and compiled by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Highvelder’s website, by René Joubert. Read the original article here.