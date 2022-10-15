Pastor shot dead, two others wounded after armed robbers attack Diepsloot church

Citizen Reporter

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for five armed robbers who stormed into a church in Diepsloot on Friday night and started to shoot randomly at congregants.

The suspects shot dead a pastor and left two congregants wounded.

Diepsloot church shooting

It is alleged that about 50 congregants were busy worshipping at approximately 23:45, during an overnight service, when five unknown men entered the church and started to shoot randomly.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the suspects robbed the congregants of their cash and cell phones before fleeing the scene.

“Three of the people who were shot, including a pastor were taken to a local medical centre, where the pastor died on arrived,” said Masondo in a statement on Saturday.

He said the two wounded congregants were receiving medical treatment but were in a stable condition.

The police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.”

Diepsloot has been plagued by increased incidents of shootings, murders and robberies.

Two dead in Barberton suspected gang shooting

Meanwhile, in Barberton, Mpumalanga, two people were gunned down on Friday morning, en route to a cemetery to dig up a grave in Mjindini Trust in a suspected gang-related shooting.

The group of about 20 people were on their way to the local cemetery when a fight broke out and shots were fired, some people ran for cover but the said two, unfortunately, did not dodge the flying bullets.

One of the victims died at the scene and another at the hospital. One of the victims was 18-years-old, the other one’s age was yet to be determined.

A case of two counts of murder was registered at the Barberton police station but no arrests have been made yet.

