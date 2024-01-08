Daily News Update: Ramaphosa not hospitalised, Mbalula takes swipe at JZ, Duduzane Zuma to start political party

In today’s news, turns out president Cyril Ramaphosa is well after false social media reports suggested he’d been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Duduzane Zuma plans to take a shot at the presidential seat, announcing he’d be launching a political party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, SA’s top legal minds are gearing up to take on Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

News today: 8 January

President Cyril Ramaphosa is well

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

The presidency has confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa is well.

This comes after reports on social media suggested that Ramaphosa had taken ill and was admitted to the Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Speaking to The Citizen, presidential spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said the rumours were false and malicious.

Mbalula takes a swipe at Jacob Zuma

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/X

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called Jacob Zuma out on his animosity towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking at the Cadres Forum in Barberton on Sunday, Mbalula said the ANC defendant Zuma’s Nkandla home upgrades, and yet he cannot stand Ramaphosa.

Mbalula said if Zuma had issues with the party’s leadership, he could have addressed them through proper channels.

Duduzane Zuma wants to start a political party

Duduzane Zuma said he’ll be launching a political party later in January. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Meanwhile, Duduzane Zuma has his eyes on the presidential seat.

He recently told Sunday World, he wouldn’t be joining the Jacob Zuma-endorsed MK Party – but has plans to start his own.

Zuma Jr. sets to launch his political party later this month.

Did Gayton McKenzie steal Chrismas?

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader (right) pose with children from Borcherds, in George, on Christmas Eve. Photo: Facebook

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie was recently accused of taking impoverished children for a ride.

McKenzie visited Brocherds, George on Christmas Eve bearing new bicycles as “gifts,” – which he reportedly took back after posing for pictures.

The PA has since defendant McKenzie, saying he’d never do that “in a million years.”

SA’s top lawyers to take on Israel in the ICJ

South Africa initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. Photo: Said Khatib / AFP

South Africa’s team of top lawyers is gearing up to take on Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) next week.

SA filed an urgent case against Israel in the ICJ for crimes of genocie against Palestinians in Gaza.

The team includes bright legal minds like John Dugard, Max du Plessis and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

Drugs disguised as artwork seized at OR Tambo

The drugs were disguised as moulded artwork. Photo: Sars

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) customs recently seized drugs worth R37 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

The drugs amounting to 23 kilograms, were disguised as artwork intended to be transported to New Zealand.

Some of the items tested positive for crystal meth worth 10kg.

EC mom arrested in connection with dead baby

An 11-month baby was found dumped in a refuse bag. Picture: iStock

An Eastern Cape mother was arrested following the discovery of the body of her 11-month old baby girl.

The 27-year old alleged placed the baby in a refuse bag before dumping her in the bushes.

The body was found by a local man who alerted members of the community.

