7 Jan 2024

05:45 pm

Ramaphosa not hospitalised, ‘the President is fine’ – Vincent Magwenya

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is well.

This comes after reports surfaced on social media that Ramaphosa had taken and has been admitted to the Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa on Sunday was not be available for some of the activities at the ongoing African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Mbombela due to an unspecified emergency.

The ANC’s NEC held its first ordinary meeting for the year ahead of its 112th birthday on Monday.

Ramaphosa fine

Speaking to The Citizen, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there’s no truth to the rumours to the president’s ill health.

“A malicious rumour has been doing the rounds about the President’s health and that he has been hospitalised.

“I spoke to him this morning, the President is fine, he was never hospitalised, and there was no emergency. He attended a meeting and decided to spend the rest of the day at home ahead of a busy week,” Magwenya said.

