DA’s Modimolle-Mookgophong mayor dies after long illness

By Alex Japho Matlala

Marlene van Staden, mayor for the Modimolle-Mookgophong local municipality, died yesterday, according to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Van Staden, 43, died after a long battle with cancer.

Vaalwater resident Van Staden was the only DA mayor in Limpopo. Elected as mayor in 2016 and currently serving her second term, she was described by many as a workaholic.

Trailblazing

Steenhuisen said Van Staden was a trailblazing politician and a pioneering public servant who overcame tremendous obstacles in the Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality to bring better government to all who live there.

“She was deeply loved by her party, her province and her caucus, where she was an incredibly dynamic and forthright mayor, who lived and breathed the DA’s values and principles,” said Steenhuisen.

He added Van Staden was known for forging relationships with civil society organisations to better capacitate and improve governance. In many ways, he said, she had created the blueprint for the DA’s whole-of-society approach to governance, which has the potential to change the face of South African government in its entirety.

“As one of the DA’s flagship mayors, Marlene was a dedicated, resilient and a powerhouse of local government, her strength of conviction and sheer determination, softened by a wonderful sense of humour and gentle kindness.

“As a person, Marlene was infectiously buoyant and optimistic, with a can-do attitude and admirable lust for life. “There was no task she did not undertake with immense passion and a sense of genuine and heartfelt goodwill.”

Missed dearly

Steenhuisen said she would be missed dearly by her friends, family and colleagues, most of whom he said would remember her as an individual who could light up a room even in the darkest of times. She is survived by her husband and two young sons.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends during this very difficult time. She touched the lives of many and will live on as a true example of a dedicated public servant, a loving wife and mother and true friend,” said Steenhusen.

Limpopo department of cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu said Van Staden would be dearly missed for her warm smile and dedication. Details about her funeral have not yet been released.

