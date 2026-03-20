Can she beat a TV crime fighter? This is what the DA’s mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni promises  

The DA says Ekurhuleni needs a mayor who is fit for purpose and not a 'vigilante'.

The DA has announced Khathutshelo Rasilingwane as their mayoral candidate for the City of Ekurhuleni.

The party’s provincial leader, Solly Msimanga, made this announcement at an event in Thembisa on Friday.

Rasilingwane comes from Thembisa and has been in public service since 2016.

In her maiden speech as the party’s mayoral candidate, she told party members that she is committed to ensuring the DA emerges victorious in the upcoming local government elections.

Promises of hope to residents

She also told residents of the City that the City has degenerated over a number of years under ANC rule, but promised to correct the situation if the DA is given a chance to take control of the city.

“Ekurhuleni is a city of nearly four million people. Four million people who deserve a government that works. And I believe those four million people will stand up and be counted as we reclaim our city from the criminals who have looted and broken it,” she said.

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A vision for the City of Ekurhuleni

Rasilingwane said she understands that the task before her is big, especially with political parties expected to contest fiercely for the levers of governance in the City of Ekurhuleni.

“We will fight for the people of Thembisa, who have gone weeks without water for drinking or bathing. We will fight for the residents of Kempton Park, who experience endless electricity outages while their food rots.

“We will fight for the people of Daveyton, who wait weeks for refuse to be collected while it piles up on their pavements. We will fight for the residents of Boksburg, who risk their lives navigating dangerous, pothole-filled roads every day.

“We will fight for every resident of Ekurhuleni who diligently pays for services each month but does not receive them,” she said.

Rasilingwane said she is particularly concerned about the revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which have exposed the corruption and looting of municipal resources by politicians and their associates.

“We have all heard the harrowing stories that have been told at the Madlanga Commission, we have all read about the assassination of whistleblowers in Ekurhuleni, and we have all seen projects like the Clayville mega housing project stall for years.

“Every resident in Ekurhuleni has paid for the inflated costs of the SAAME building, which ballooned from R47 million to more than R300 million rand and is still not complete!

“The people of this city deserve more than a doomsday coalition that steals their money, breaks their city, and puts lives and livelihoods at risk. They deserve a government that works. What we see in Ekurhuleni today is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.

Rasilingwane is expected to go head-to-head with ActionSA’s mayoral candidate in the City of Ekurhuleni, Xolani Khumalo, who comes from the same township as her.

Khumalo has become popular with South Africans because of his TV show Sizokthola and his community activism in crime-plagued areas in Ekurhuleni.

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